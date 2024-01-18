Madison NJ Based Snack Company, Like Air®, Set to Dazzle on ABC's Shark Tank

News provided by

Like Air®

18 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

Local Snack Company Brings Innovative Puffcorn Snacks to the National Stage

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Air®, a family-owned brand that's reinventing snacking with its flavorful melt-in-your-mouth puffcorn, announced today that it is poised to make a splash on the national stage as they gear up for their appearance on the acclaimed television show Shark Tank. The episode is set to air on Friday January 19th, 2024 from 8-9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Like Air® Co-Founders, Allison Lin & Steve Atieh, along with their brother and company CFO Kevin Atieh, will appear on Shark Tank where they compete for an investment from the Sharks that will be utilized to build their snack venture. The team had an exciting experience on the show, saying it was a thrill to have the opportunity to present their innovative offerings to the distinguished panel of Sharks.

Like Air® is a family-run business who is passionate about healthy snacking. Now headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, they launched Like Air® in 2020 out of New York City with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising taste. Like Air® is a unique light & airy puffed snack that melts in your mouth and is only 50 calories per cup. Unlike traditional popcorn, Like Air® puffcorn doesn't contain hulls or kernels, making it a simple and easily-digestible snack that every member of the family can enjoy anywhere, anytime. The snacks are gluten-free, nut-free, made with non-GMO corn and have no artificial ingredients. 

"We are beyond excited to share the Like Air® journey on Shark Tank," says Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®, "Our goal has always been to create a snack that not only satisfies cravings but elevates the entire snacking experience. We're proud to have created a snack that can be enjoyed by everyone, ages 6 months to 106 years old."

Like Air® is available in retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Meijer, HEB, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Giant and Wegmans. For the first time ever, 100 calorie single-serve bags will be available for shipping on www.likeairsnacks.com beginning Friday, January 19th. For more information about Like Air® Puffcorn, follow us on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok @likeairsnacks.

To download approved pictures, video clips, and press materials of Like Air® on the upcoming episode please visit: https://www.dgepress.com/

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The family-run brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® Puffcorn is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air's popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. For more information on Like Air, please visit https://www.likeairsnacks.com/.

SOURCE Like Air®

