Trailblazing Puffcorn Brand, Like Air®, Unveils Its Latest Taste Innovation

MADISON, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Air®, a family-owned brand of melt-in-your-mouth puffcorn that gained prominence on ABC's Shark Tank and has become a staple in grocery stores nationwide, announced today the release of its newest flavor creation, Sour Cream and Onion. This latest variety will be sold exclusively at BJ's Wholesale Club beginning April 30th.

Following the remarkable popularity of their Classic, Cinnamon Bun, White Cheddar and Pancake assortments, the brand is excited to introduce their newest fan-favorite option—a healthier take on the beloved Sour Cream and Onion potato chip flavor. The snack allows consumers to enjoy about 3 cups of puffcorn per serving compared to only 10-20 potato chips per serving. The snacks are made with non-GMO corn, are gluten-free, and only 50 calories per cup.

"Growing up, sour cream & onion potato chips were a beloved family favorite. We're thrilled to craft a snack that captures the iconic savory delight of our childhoods, yet offers a healthier alternative," says Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®.

Consumers can find Like Air® Sour Cream and Onion Puffcorn in club-size bags at their local BJ's beginning this month for a limited time. Later this year, BJ's will carry an exclusive Like Air® 30-count variety pack that includes the Sour Cream & Onion flavor in single-serve bags.

"We're excited to offer Like Air® Sour Cream and Onion to BJ's Wholesale Club members," says Drew Tiffin, Vice President, Grocery at BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're eager for our members to indulge in this new flavor."

About Like Air®:

Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air's popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways – over 14,000 winners and counting! For more information on Like Air®, visit https://www.likeairsnacks.com/ .

