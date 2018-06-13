Madison Street Capital Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor, Arranges Credit Facility for Napoleon Machine

"The credit facility, along with a planned follow-on tranche, will provide substantially greater access to operating capital, enable Napoleon to expand its manufacturing capabilities to meet customer needs, and accelerate the company's growth trajectory for the foreseeable future," said Petersen.

"The Madison Street Capital team really took the time not only to listen to our story but to understand our story and effectively communicate the merits of the opportunity to the marketplace," said Kevin Febrey, President of Napoleon Machine. "That was really the key to completing this transaction. They understood the capital-intensive nature of our industry and presented creative solutions that will allow our company to access four times the amount of working capital to fuel growth than we were previously able to access via conventional credit facilities. We are very pleased with the outcome and look forward to working with Madison Street Capital in the future."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit our website at www.madisonstreetcapital.com

About Napoleon Machine

Napoleon Machine is an ISO 9001:2008 certified value-added provider of manufacturing services, including customizable metal fabricating, precision machining, painting, light assembly, and other secondary services, to a diverse mix customers and end-markets, including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, chemicals, construction, metals and mining, machinery manufacturing, glassmaking, maritime, military and defense, nuclear power generation, nuclear power generation, robotics, semiconductor, and transportation. Napoleon manufactures high-quality components according to customer specifications for parts ranging between 200 and 60,000 pounds. Such products include gear boxes, machine bases, structural frames, crowns, centrifuge frames, bridges, skids, oil pump frames, hoppers, conveyors, and heat exchangers. Napoleon also has the capability to produce highly engineered products such as missile launch tooling and other high-end tooling that requires extremely narrow tolerances. To learn more, visit www.napoleonmachine.com.

About Sterling Commercial Credit

Sterling Commercial Credit is a family owned and operated financial service provider specializing in commercial lending. At Sterling, our mission is to engineer creative working capital solutions for growth minded Entrepreneurs,' which allows them to follow their dream with an industry leading, transparent commercial lending partner. Information regarding Sterling Commercial Credit can be found on its website at http://www.sterlingcommercialcredit.com.

For Media Inquiries

Courtney Fitzpatrick, Head of PR, (512) 888-2502 pr@madisonstreetcapital.com

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Kevin Owen, Director and Head of Deal Origination Group, (312) 529-7000 kjowen@madisonstreetcapital.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-street-capital-acts-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-arranges-credit-facility-for-napoleon-machine-300665290.html

SOURCE Madison Street Capital

Related Links

https://www.madisonstreetcapital.com

