Madison Street Capital advises Dowco Group of Companies on its sale to DeSimone Consulting Engineers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Dowco Group of Companies on its sale to DeSimone Consulting Engineering D.P.C., a leading full-service global engineering firm in New York City that works with architects, owners, and developers, and performs structural analysis and design for all types of buildings at all project phases. Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital, announced that Jay Rodgers, Senior Managing Director led the Madison Street Capital team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dowco Group of Companies is a global leader in specialized preconstruction modeling, detailing, building information modeling (BIM) and virtual design and construction (VDC) services. Dowco specializes in providing integrated Steel, Mass Timber and Rebar Detailing on major projects located throughout North America.

"DeSimone Consulting Engineering D.P.C.'s business aligns nicely with Dowco Group of Companies' growth strategy," said Dowco Group of Companies President & CEO, Ewen Dobbie. "As long-time advocates for engineers and detailers working collaboratively in a connected digital construction environment, we applaud DeSimone for its commitment to reducing project risk, rework, and producing better project outcomes for its clients," Dobbie added.

Jay Rodgers, Senior Managing Director of Madison Street Capital, who led the engagement, commented: "It's been a pleasure working with Ewen over the last decade. This was the 4th successful transaction Madison Street Capital has supported Ewen Dobbie – a serial entrepreneur and Business Strategist – in completing. I'm sure it won't be the last."

