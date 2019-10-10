Madison Street Capital Announces Sale of Attero Tech to QSC

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Attero Tech designs, develops, and performs the final assembly of networked audio products. Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning audio, video and control (AV&C) solutions including the software-based Q-SYS™ Platform.

"Attero Tech has been successful largely thanks to the visionary leadership team. Attero Tech and QSC share a commitment to providing customers best-in-class AV&C solutions, responsiveness and excellent service in the global markets they serve. All of us at MSC wish them much continued success," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"The Attero Tech catalog of products have a well-earned reputation as highly robust, innovative products within the AV industry. QSC is poised to leverage the strength of Atteros Tech's strong brand and extensive distribution channels," noted Barry Petersen, Senior Managing Director at Madison Street Capital.

"Madison Street Capital was truly a great partner in helping us complete the transaction. MSC's experience provided us with strong guidance in navigating complex issues throughout the process," said Rus Sundholm, President of Attero Tech.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com.

About Attero Tech

Founded in 2005 by eleven engineers, Attero Tech has grown into a global provider of innovative, cost-effective audio networking I/O endpoints and AV connectivity solutions. Attero Tech delivers unique solutions that solve real-world AV problems. To learn more, visit www.atterotech.com.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide. For additional information, visit https://www.qsc.com.

