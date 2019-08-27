Madonna's Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, September 17th At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Aug 27, 2019, 14:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the highly specialized production elements being delayed, Live Nation has confirmed that the first 3 concerts of Madonna's Madame X Tour – a series of rare and intimate performances – have been delayed and that the tour will now start on Tuesday, September 17th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.
The shows previously scheduled for September 12th and 14th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10th and 12th respectively. Tickets for the September 12th performance will be honored at the October 10th event. Tickets for the previously scheduled September 14th concert will be honored at the October 12th show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile. Unfortunately, due to scheduling limitations and venue availability, the show previously scheduled for September 15th is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show.
Statement from Madonna:
Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!!
Thank you so much for your understanding.
Fans requiring additional information may contact Ticketmaster as follows:
- Customer Support Info: help.ticketmaster.com
- Email: https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/contact-form.html
- Phone: 800-653-8000
Ticketmaster Fan Support Hours (local time)
Mon - Fri: 9 AM - 9 PM / Sat: 9 AM - 8 PM / Sun: 9 AM - 6 PM
MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES
|
Sept. 17
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 18
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
- Citi Sound Vault Event
|
Sept. 19
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 21
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 22
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 24
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 25
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 26
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Sept. 28
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 01
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 02
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 03
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 05
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 06
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 07
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
Oct. 10*
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
- Rescheduled from September 12
|
Oct. 12*
|
New York, NY
|
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
|
- Rescheduled from September 14
|
*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.
|
Oct. 15
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
Oct. 16
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
Oct. 17
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
Oct. 21
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
Oct. 23
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
Oct. 24
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
Nov. 07
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|
Nov. 09
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|
Nov. 10
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|
Nov. 12
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 13
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 14
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 16
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 17
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 19
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 20
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 21
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 23
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 24
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 25
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Wiltern
|
Nov. 30
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Dec. 01
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Dec. 02
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Dec. 07
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia
|
Dec. 08
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia
|
Dec. 10
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia - Citi Sound Vault Event
|
Dec. 11
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia
|
Dec. 14
|
Miami, FL
|
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Dec. 15
|
Miami, FL
|
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Dec. 17
|
Miami, FL
|
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Dec. 18
|
Miami, FL
|
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Dec. 19
|
Miami, FL
|
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES
|
12-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!
|
14-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!
|
16-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum
|
18-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum
|
19-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum
|
21-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum
|
22-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum
|
23-January
|
Lisbon, PT
|
Lisbon Coliseum
|
26 January
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
27 January
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
29 January
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
30 January
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
01 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
02 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
04 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
05 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
06 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
08 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
09 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
11 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
12 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
13 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
15 February
|
London, U.K.
|
The London Palladium
|
18 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
19 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
20 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
22 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
23 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
25 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
26 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
27 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
29 February
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
01 March
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
03 March
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
|
04 March
|
Paris, FR
|
Le Grand Rex
For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit. www.madonna.livenation.com
www.madonna.com
