Madrid's Professional Football Club Real Madrid Selects Therabody™ as its Official Sponsor

The announcement is the culmination of years of Therabody's Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland, working with Real Madrid's Head of Medical Services, Dr. Niko Mihic. After learning that Dr. Niko had been integrating Theragun into the team's recovery routine due to its science-backed efficacy, the two experts began working together to implement holistic solutions to optimize training, injury prevention and recovery protocols. The announcement today is the official and natural extension of what began as a shared, authentic commitment to caring for athletes, and will accelerate creating a more holistic and integrated wellness culture at Real Madrid in the coming years.

"Real Madrid is celebrated globally for their excellence on and off the pitch, and Dr. Niko is known for implementing some of the most innovative injury and recovery protocols with his players, and I am honored to help him take it to the next level, " says Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. "Supporting the dedication of Real Madrid to institutional wellness is integral to who we are and is a natural fit, and I look forward to expanding on the established programs at Real Madrid."

"When it comes to caring for and treating athletes, and customizing recovery plans for each player, it is vital that I prescribe industry-leading, innovative, holistic protocols that the athletes can do with me and on their own," explains Dr. Niko Mihic, Head of Medical Services of Real Madrid. "Therabody and Dr. Jason provide science-based research and products that not only optimize training and recovery, but primes these athletes for life outside of the game. We're thrilled to work with Therabody and Dr. Jason as our go-to wellness experts."

The partnership with Real Madrid bolsters Therabody's mission to help people feel better naturally, empowering everybody to do the things that move them. The formalized relationship will integrate the Theragun PRO® Wave Roller™, Theragun mini® and newly acquired Recovery Pump into their training, and will enable players on both the Mens and Womens teams to use these devices on their own with guidance on the Therabody App. The partnership will also leverage Therabody's research and educational programs through Therabody University and its network of world-renowned health and fitness professionals, as well as provide opportunity for both teams to learn and gain insights from one another to further innovate.

"Supporting athletes across the globe is fundamental to our business," says Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "This comprehensive relationship with Real Madrid will create a holistic wellness program for their players, coaches and corporate team. We will also have the opportunity to learn from and work with their players and medical experts to develop new recovery and wellness products. We're looking forward to helping the Real Madrid team while producing a worldwide impact."

"We are thrilled to welcome Therabody as Real Madrid's official sponsor," says Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations. "This unique relationship is between two globally recognized brands who share the same interest in caring for professional athletes. Therabody is known for its innovative and scientifically-calibrated holistic wellness solutions, which will help us accelerate our wellness programs for not only our players, but for our extensive Real Madrid community."

To learn more about Therabody's devices and solutions, as well as its partnership with Real Madrid, please visit Therabody.com .

ABOUT THERABODY:

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

ABOUT REAL MADRID

Real Madrid C.F. is a sports club with 118 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (13) and basketball (10) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with 344 million followers on social networks, and is for the second year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2020 report, prepared by consultancy KPMG. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the second year in a row and achieved the highest record in the Transparency Index of football clubs last season. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com .

