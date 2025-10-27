MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, today announced a new technology partnership with Lune , an industry leader in logistics carbon emissions intelligence. The integration embeds automatic emissions calculations directly into the Magaya Digital Freight Platform , empowering freight forwarders and logistics providers to make more informed, sustainable decisions seamlessly within existing workflows.

Magaya and Lune Partner to Deliver Integrated Emissions Intelligence Across Global Supply Chains

"As our customers push to meet increasingly ambitious sustainability targets, they need data they can trust and technology that makes it easy," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "Our partnership with Lune represents a big step toward embedding climate intelligence into logistics operations. Together, we're eliminating manual work and delivering actionable emissions insights where they matter most."

The integration calculates emissions automatically for quotes, bookings, and shipments, using shipment data such as origin, destination, mode, and cargo weight. Lune's AI-powered solution and its methodology, based on the GLEC Framework and certified ISO 14083 compliant, ensure results that are both granular and reliable, eliminating the need for costly external consultants or complicated spreadsheet-based modeling.

According to Erik Stadigh, CEO of Lune, the partnership solves one of the biggest challenges in logistics digitization. "Accurate emissions data has been out of reach for too many companies because of the inherent complexity," he said. "By teaming up with Magaya, we're bringing emissions intelligence directly where decisions are made, enabling faster, greener choices."

Key benefits of the integration:

Scope 3 emission data is integrated directly into Magaya Quotes, Bookings, and Shipments, so sustainability is built into workflows, no manual intervention required

Compare low-carbon and traditional routing options for smarter decisions

Automatically generated emissions reports replace months-long spreadsheet exercises

replace months-long spreadsheet exercises Auditable step-by-step explanations of how emissions were calculated

of how emissions were calculated AI-powered enhancements fill data gaps and improve granularity

Easily fulfil customer sustainability requirements in tenders and increase customer satisfaction

International freight forwarder LVO (Léon Vincent Overseas) is the first to implement the new integration, setting a strong example for how sustainability and automation can work hand in hand. "For us, innovation and responsibility go together," said Michaël Varriot, Directeur Général Adjoint at LVO. "More and more of our shippers expect transparent emissions data in every quote. The Lune integration gives us that insight instantly within Magaya, helping us meet customer expectations, compete in tenders, and operate with purpose."

Together, Magaya and Lune will help logistics providers reduce both the time and complexity associated with emissions reporting, transforming what was once a lengthy manual effort into an automated, reliable process that supports both sustainability and profitability. For more information about the Lune integration with Magaya, click here .

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

About Lune

Lune is the only end-to-end sustainable logistics solution. Lune offers software and APIs for granular CO₂ emission intelligence, out-of-the-box analytics, emission reduction recommendations, as well as high-quality carbon credits and biofuel insets. As corporations increasingly need help with their sustainability targets, Transport Managers, Freight Forwarders, and Shippers use Lune to automate supply chain sustainability. Lune is trusted by companies such as Magaya, JAS Worldwide, Forto, and Logixboard. Learn more at Lune.co .

SOURCE Magaya Corp