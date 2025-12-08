Magaya Named a Leader in Nine G2 Winter 2026 Grid Reports, Earning 19 Badges and Top Rankings Across Supply Chain and Logistics Categories

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, today announced its continued recognition as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 Grid® Reports. This season's results reflect Magaya's consistent performance and customer satisfaction, with Leader positions across nine reports, including five core logistics categories, and 19 badges earned.

"As customer expectations shift and the industry reacts to sudden changes from major incumbents, Magaya remains committed to delivering stability, transparency, and technology that logistics teams can trust," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "Our 25 years of experience in this industry guide everything we build. These results reflect the confidence our customers place in Magaya and the measurable impact our platform has on their operations."

Magaya was named a Leader in the following G2 Grid® Reports:

Freight Management

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Supply Chain Suites

3PL

Magaya also maintained many of its strongest placements from prior seasons, including:

Top–three rankings across the Momentum Grid® for 3PL, multiple Supply Chain Suites reports, Warehouse Management, Freight Management, and 3PL segments

across the Momentum Grid® for 3PL, multiple Supply Chain Suites reports, Warehouse Management, Freight Management, and 3PL segments 19 total G2 Badges, with repeat honors for Most Implementable, Fastest Implementation, and Best Estimated ROI

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, publishes its Grid® Reports each season to help buyers make informed software decisions. Rankings are based on verified customer reviews combined with market presence scores derived from independent industry research. Earning Leader status signifies exceptional customer satisfaction paired with strong global market momentum.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp