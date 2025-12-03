Magaya Unveils Momentum Magazine, a New Annual Publication Delivering Insights and Inspiration for Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, today announced the launch of Momentum magazine , an annual publication created to inform, inspire, and support freight forwarders and customs brokers as they pursue smarter, more modern ways to move freight forward.

Magaya Unveils Momentum Magazine

The cover story features Gary Goldfarb, Chief Strategy Officer at Interport Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the World Trade Center Miami. A longstanding leader in the South Florida freight community, Goldfarb offers a candid, forward-looking view of the global trade environment, including the pressures, opportunities, and changes affecting logistics businesses today.

"Magaya's Momentum magazine collects the conversations happening across the logistics community," said Ed Rusch, Chief Marketing Officer of Magaya. "This insight-rich publication is a must-read for forwarders and brokers. It includes lessons learned, emerging trends, and practical guidance that will help them make better decisions faster in a dynamic and rapidly changing market."

The launch of Magaya's Momentum magazine comes ahead of the upcoming Momentum industry conference , taking place April 29–30, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Miami. The event brings together industry thought leadership and data insights, best practices, customer success stories, and expert guidance aimed at helping logistics professionals strengthen their operations, modernize their technology, and stay ahead of emerging trends. The conference also expands on the themes found within the magazine, bringing leaders from across the industry together for learning, networking, and discussion on the next generation of logistics innovation.

Magaya's Momentum magazine will be published once a year, with each edition highlighting trends, challenges, and opportunities that matter most to logistics professionals. The inaugural issue includes contributions from respected voices across the logistics community and highlights the innovations, strategies, and ideas shaping the future of global trade. To access the digital edition and request a free printed copy, click here.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

