MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced the agenda and initial lineup of featured speakers for the Momentum conference by Magaya, taking place April 29–30, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Miami, Florida.

Magaya Announces Agenda and Featured Speakers for Momentum Conference

Momentum brings together logistics industry leaders for two days of practical learning, strategic insight, and meaningful connection. The newly released expanded agenda features a mix of keynotes, training sessions, hands-on experiences, and executive-level discussions focused on modernization, compliance, automation, and leadership in freight forwarding and customs brokerage.

"We work in an increasingly digital industry, but the value of being together in the same room has never been higher," said Ed Rusch, Chief Marketing Officer of Magaya. "Momentum brings our logistics community together face to face to learn, exchange ideas, get inspired, and build the relationships that drive real progress."

Agenda Highlights

The Momentum conference agenda includes a broad range of sessions tailored to both freight forwarders and customs brokers, including:

Keynote sessions , featuring Magaya executive leadership and special guests

, featuring Magaya executive leadership and special guests Product and training sessions covering topics such as customs compliance, FTZ operations, LCL consolidation, breakbulk and project cargo, using AI in customs brokerage and shipping, and more

covering topics such as customs compliance, FTZ operations, LCL consolidation, breakbulk and project cargo, using AI in customs brokerage and shipping, and more Innovation and leadership sessions focused on talent development, marketing, technology, change management, and more

focused on talent development, marketing, technology, change management, and more Hands-on experiences , including the Warehouse Playhouse, where attendees can explore Magaya's warehouse automation solutions in action, and the Innovation Pavilion, offering guided demos and direct access to Magaya product experts

, including the Warehouse Playhouse, where attendees can explore Magaya's warehouse automation solutions in action, and the Innovation Pavilion, offering guided demos and direct access to Magaya product experts Invitation-only executive forums , including the Prism VIP Lounge and Customer Advisory Board

, including the Prism VIP Lounge and Customer Advisory Board Networking events, including a gala dinner, happy hour, and a special 25th anniversary celebration party marking Magaya's milestone year

Featured Speakers

The conference will feature keynote and guest speakers from across the logistics and technology ecosystem, including:

Sean Gazitua , President & CEO, WTDC

, President & CEO, WTDC Gary Goldfarb , Chief Strategy Officer, Interport Logistics

, Chief Strategy Officer, Interport Logistics Adrian Gonzalez , President, Adelante SCM and Host of Talking Logistics

, President, Adelante SCM and Host of Kenn Kington , Comedian, Author, and Motivational Speaker

, Comedian, Author, and Motivational Speaker Gary Nemmers, Chief Executive Officer, Magaya

Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Momentum coincides with Magaya's 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of innovation in logistics technology and long-standing partnerships with freight forwarders and customs brokers worldwide.

Registration is now open. For more information about the agenda, speakers, and registration details, visit momentumbymagaya.com .

About Magaya

Magaya is the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

