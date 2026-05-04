MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, successfully hosted its 2026 Momentum conference on April 29–30 at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Miami, Florida.

The 2-day event brought together more than 225 logistics professionals representing over 110 companies for a focused exchange of ideas, hands-on learning, and meaningful connections across the freight forwarding and customs brokerage community.

Magaya Hosts Momentum Conference, Bringing Logistics Industry Together for Learning and Connection

"I attend and speak at a lot of industry conferences, but this one truly stood out," said Damon Piatek, President and CEO at Piatek Customs & Logistics. "The sessions reflected the challenges we're all dealing with, and the conversations carried that even further. I'm leaving with ideas I can actually put into practice." Piatek also honored Magaya with a Best Vendor Partner 2026 Award during the closing general session.

The event marked Magaya's 25th anniversary, highlighted by the Purple Reign & Silver Soirée gala evening, which brought attendees together to celebrate the company's legacy and the community that has shaped it.

Momentum featured more than 40 speakers across 20+ sessions, including expert panels, product training, and leadership discussions centered on modernization, compliance, automation, and operational performance. Attendees also explored interactive experiences, including the Innovation Pavilion and the Warehouse Playhouse, where Magaya solutions were brought to life in real-world scenarios.

In addition to sessions and hands-on experiences, Momentum created space for deeper conversations through networking events, executive forums, and informal connections that extended beyond the agenda.

"If you hadn't told me this was Magaya's first conference, I would have assumed it was their 25th," said Ben Schriener, Head of AI and Modern Data Strategy Business Development at AWS. "The event was exceptionally well executed, and the level of effort showed in every detail. That translated into a great experience for attendees, and the energy stayed high throughout the event."

Welcoming both Magaya customers and the broader logistics community, the strong participation and engagement across sessions underscored the demand for practical, forward-looking conversations in a rapidly evolving market. The conference concluded with the presentation of Magaya's Golden MVP Awards, recognizing outstanding freight forwarders and customs brokers across the community.

"We hosted Momentum to bring the logistics community together in a much-needed way, and seeing that come to life has been incredibly rewarding," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya Chief Executive Officer. "At a time when technology is advancing so quickly, the value of coming together in person, sharing ideas, and learning from one another is more important than ever. We're already looking ahead to what comes next."

For more information about the Momentum conference, visit momentumbymagaya.com.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit www.magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp