Magaya Announces Momentum: A New Industry Conference for Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Coming Spring 2026

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, today announced the Momentum conference by Magaya, a new industry event designed to bring together freight forwarders, customs brokers, and logistics professionals for two days of learning, networking, and insight sharing.

The event will take place April 29 and 30, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Miami, Florida, coinciding with Magaya's 25th anniversary year, a milestone that marks a quarter century of innovation in logistics technology.

Momentum will feature keynote presentations from industry thought leaders, interactive breakout sessions, and engaging panel discussions focused on innovation, growth, and the future of freight. The two-day agenda will also include dedicated networking sessions, a gala dinner, and a 25th anniversary celebration party.

"The logistics industry thrives on collaboration. Momentum is a space to connect, learn, and inspire one another. To celebrate how far we've come and imagine what's next," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "After 25 years of building technology that helps people move freight forward, we know the best ideas and innovation come from community."

The conference will center around three core themes:

Learning Opportunities – sessions focused on practical strategies and technology innovations shaping logistics operations.

– sessions focused on practical strategies and technology innovations shaping logistics operations. Networking – valuable connections among peers, partners, and Magaya leadership.

– valuable connections among peers, partners, and Magaya leadership. Industry Insights – perspectives from experts on evolving trade dynamics, compliance, and digital transformation.

Registration will open soon. Interested participants can click here to sign up for updates and be among the first to know when registration opens.

