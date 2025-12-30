MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers, today announced the close of a standout year marked by strong performance, meaningful innovation, and deepened engagement with freight forwarders and customs brokers worldwide. Despite ongoing uncertainty across global trade and regulatory environments, Magaya exceeded growth goals in 2025, continued to invest in product innovation and thought leadership, and strengthened its role as a trusted partner to the logistics industry.

Magaya Celebrates a Remarkable Year of Growth, Innovation, and Industry Leadership in 2025

"2025 was a year defined by constant change and disruption for our customers, and we're incredibly proud of how Magaya responded," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "We stayed focused on helping forwarders and brokers navigate uncertainty, remain compliant, and keep cargo moving. As we look ahead to 2026, our 25th anniversary year, the momentum we've built together puts us in a strong position for what comes next."

Throughout 2025, Magaya delivered measurable progress across product development, customer growth, research, partnerships, and community building, including:

Publishing two major industry research reports in partnership with Adrian Gonzalez of Adelante SCM: The 2025 State of Digitization in Freight Forwarding and Freight Forwarding at a Crossroads: Preparing for 2026 and Beyond , providing data-backed insights into modernization, AI adoption, and competitive readiness.

and , providing data-backed insights into modernization, AI adoption, and competitive readiness. Taking those insights on the road with the Moving Freight Forward tour, engaging directly with freight forwarders and customs brokers across North America.

Continuing to release new features and enhancements across the Magaya Digital Freight Platform to help customers adapt to regulatory shifts, tariff changes, and evolving compliance requirements.

to help customers adapt to regulatory shifts, tariff changes, and evolving compliance requirements. Adding more than 250 new customer logos globally, with strong growth across the globe, with a concentration in North, Central, and South America.

Expanding Magaya's partner ecosystem, including a new partnership with Lune to deliver embedded emissions intelligence.

to deliver embedded emissions intelligence. Furthering collaboration with Quickcode.ai on our award-winning Broker AI Assistant .

. Earning consistent recognition from G2 throughout the year, including multiple #1 rankings and Leader placements across freight management, 3PL, and supply chain categories.

Hosting and participating in key industry events, including Magaya's own Solid Gold event in Miami, which brought customers and partners together to celebrate excellence across the logistics community.

Launching Momentum Magazine , a new annual publication created to inform and inspire freight forwarders and customs brokers, and announcing the Momentum Conference , taking place in Miami next April 29–30, 2026.

"As we head into 2026, we're not slowing down," Nemmers added. "With our Momentum conference, 25th anniversary, and many high-impact product performance and capability enhancements ahead, we're focused on innovation, building community, and continuing to move freight forward together."

