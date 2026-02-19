MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced being recognized as a winner in G2's 2026 Best Software Award. Magaya is named among the Best Supply Chain & Logistics Software Products of 2026, a distinction only 1% of software vendors on G2 are recognized with every year.

Magaya Honored in G2 2026 Best Software Awards for Top Supply Chain & Logistics Software Products

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches more than 100 million buyers each year. Its Best Software Awards spotlight the top software companies and products globally, based entirely on authentic, timely reviews from verified users.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a winner in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards," said Gary R. Nemmers, Chief Executive Officer at Magaya. "What makes this meaningful is that it comes directly from our customers. Their feedback confirms that we are delivering technology that drives real operational impact for freight forwarders and customs brokers."

This recognition adds to Magaya's long-standing track record on G2 . The company has been named a Grid Leader across multiple categories for several years running and has earned repeat honors for Most Implementable, Fastest Implementation, and Best Estimated ROI. Together, these distinctions reflect consistent customer satisfaction, measurable results, and rapid time-to-value.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Magaya. Recognition on these lists signals real customer impact."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. Results are based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Magaya

Magaya is the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp