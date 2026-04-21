MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced the upcoming launch of ACEbridge AI compliance agent, an AI-powered solution that gives customs brokers, freight forwarders, and trade compliance teams access to citation-backed regulatory guidance directly within their existing workflows.

Magaya Introducing ACEbridge AI Compliance Agent at the Momentum Conference

Purpose-built for U.S. trade compliance, ACEbridge provides instant, reliable answers grounded exclusively in official CBP sources. Whether users need filing guidance, error resolution, or the latest agency announcements, the solution helps them move faster and reduce risk without switching between systems.

Every response is backed by source citations, and when information falls outside the knowledge base, the system clearly indicates it, so users always know where they stand.

"ACEbridge reflects how we think about AI at Magaya. It should be practical, reliable, and built around the way our customers actually work," said Matthew Fotouhi, Chief Innovation Officer at Magaya. "By grounding every response in official sources and embedding it directly into daily workflows, we're helping teams make faster, more confident decisions without adding complexity."

The solution supports multiple roles across the trade ecosystem, from customs brokers resolving filing issues to support teams handling complex inquiries, ensuring every stakeholder has access to the same authoritative, citation-backed intelligence.

Magaya will officially introduce ACEbridge during the general session at the Momentum Conference, taking place April 29–30 in Miami, Florida. Attendees will be the first to experience the full capabilities of the platform, including AI-assisted classification, tariff navigation, duty estimation, and real-time error diagnosis, all in a single, integrated experience.

For more information or to register for Momentum, visit momentumbymagaya.com.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

SOURCE Magaya Corp