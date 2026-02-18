Magaya Promotes Matthew Fotouhi to Chief Innovation Officer to Advance Enterprise-Wide Innovation

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced the promotion of Matthew Fotouhi to Chief Innovation Officer (CInO), expanding his leadership role across the organization. Previously Chief Technology Officer for Magaya Customs Compliance, Fotouhi will now lead enterprise-wide innovation initiatives to strengthen Magaya's competitive position, accelerate operational efficiency, and deliver scalable, high-impact solutions for customers.

In his new role, Fotouhi will focus on incubation, enablement, and strategic execution across the business, distinct from core product roadmap ownership and day-to-day technology operations. His mandate includes advancing new technologies, identifying emerging market opportunities, and ensuring Magaya remains at the forefront of innovation in global trade and logistics.

Fotouhi joined Magaya following the 2020 acquisition of ACELYNK, the cloud-based customs compliance platform he founded. Under his leadership, Magaya Customs Compliance has evolved into one of the most advanced compliance solutions in the industry, consistently adapting to shifting regulatory requirements and increasing trade complexity.

"Matthew applies innovation with speed and purpose," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "In an environment where tariffs and regulations shift overnight, he ensures our customers have the tools and the intelligence they need to keep up without disruption. His combination of technical depth and real-world understanding makes him uniquely suited to lead Magaya's next phase of innovation."

Over the past year, Fotouhi has played a critical role in guiding customers through significant regulatory and policy shifts. He led the proactive automation of new tariff regimes, including complex reciprocal and IEEPA tariff structures, ensuring brokers were prepared ahead of industry disruption. When Entry Type 86 restrictions reshaped the e-commerce landscape, his team rapidly enhanced support for Formal and Informal entries, preserving operational continuity for high-volume brokers. He also spearheaded the development of new service offerings and pricing models to address the exponential increase in data complexity tied to evolving e-commerce filing requirements.

Beyond regulatory responsiveness, Fotouhi has been instrumental in advancing AI-driven capabilities within Magaya Customs Compliance. His leadership established the foundation for intelligent automation, including AI-powered tools designed to improve classification accuracy, automate document digitization, assist with tariff sequencing, and provide real-time regulatory guidance to entry filers.

"Technology must evolve as fast as the industries it supports," said Fotouhi. "My focus is on building intelligent systems that not only respond to change but anticipate it, helping our customers reduce risk, move faster, and stay competitive in an increasingly complex trade environment."

With more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software, supply chain systems, and U.S. Customs compliance, Fotouhi brings both technical depth and founder-level perspective to his expanded role. As Chief Innovation Officer, he will work across teams to accelerate the development of advanced AI capabilities, codify real-time regulatory intelligence, and explore new solutions that empower logistics service providers to operate with greater precision and confidence.

