MAGEASY Releases Advanced iPhone 16 Cases to Complement Apple's Newest Device

Following Apple's iPhone 16 reveal, MAGEASY's new cases offer comprehensive protection and feature refined details, including an enlarged aperture specifically designed for the latest Camera Control, perfectly tailored to the specifications of the brand-new device. MAGEASY's existing product line of the Odyssey Collection, known for its military-grade protection, continues to evolve to withstand a 25-foot drop – fit for customers with a passion for thrill-seeking adventures. The new line of cases now offers a 360-degree rotating stand for easy adjustments, enabling customers to easily find the most comfortable viewing angles, empowering users to evolve in all aspects of their everyday lives.

"When creating the iPhone 16 collections, we wanted it to be about more than just improving our products; it's about rethinking how our consumers approach everyday life," said Tim Chiang, Director at MAGEASY. "We designed these cases to not only protect your phone but also to make your daily routines easier, more stylish and more efficient. It's about helping you adapt and thrive, no matter where life takes you."

Key Product Highlights

Odyssey Collection: MAGEASY's flagship product line, the Odyssey Collection, is the epitome of premium protection and functionality. The Odyssey Ultra M case stands out as a superior all-in-one product with its built-in stand, fortified shock-proof corner protection, and military-grade durability, having passed a rigorous 25-foot drop test. The Odyssey Stand M offers a 360-degree rotating stand for optimal viewing angles. The rotating stand enables viewing in both landscape and portrait modes. The Odyssey Strap M and Odyssey M are the foundation of the Odyssey product offerings, all of which pass a military-grade drop test and feature shock-absorption corners. The Odyssey Strap M also includes a strap.

This innovative case features a 360-degree rotating stand and a thicker inner ring for a more secure grip. The evolution of this design sits comfortably between your fingers, making it easy to use and ideal for selfies, video calls, and reading from any angle. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use, while its versatile functionality caters to both work and leisure. Pouch M: Made for city dwellers, the Pouch M blends fashion and functionality with its stylish leather design, detachable pouch, and lanyard. This versatile case offers multiple carrying options to complement any outfit, making it a must-have accessory for those who value style as much as practicality. The Pouch M is ready for any adventure - night on the town, exploring a new city, mingling at a party, rocking out at a concert and more.

In addition to these key products, MAGEASY's full iPhone 16 collection includes even more innovative and functional cases such as Roam M, X-ray, Aero and Kev M series as well as multiple screen and lens protectors. A comprehensive list of offerings can be found and purchased at https://mageasy.us/pages/evolved-iphone-16.

Product Availability and Promotions

MAGEASY's full collection of new iPhone 16 cases is available now on MAGEASY.US. In addition, the products will also be available on Amazon, with a special promotion: "Buy 2 iPhone 16 cases or lens protectors and get 10% off." This offer is valid exclusively on Amazon, starting one day after the official launch.

For more information visit MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About MAGEASY

Founded in Chino, California in 2005, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built to make consumers' lives easier and more efficient. With a mission to simplify and improve daily lives in an increasingly tech-dominated world, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. MAGEASY is committed to delivering products that are high quality, innovative, stylish and convenient, fitting the unique lifestyles and experiences of each individual consumer. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

