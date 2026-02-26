MAGEASY's Best-Selling AirPods Case Now Available for AirPods Pro 3

Designed for modern mobility, the expanded Odyssey and Skin Series deliver classic style paired with active protection for anywhere your earbuds may take you

CHINO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGEASY , a leader in premium accessories for Apple products, today announced the launch of its best-selling Odyssey and Skin series AirPods cases now for the new AirPods Pro 3. With the modern urban professional in mind, the collection introduces tailored protection that reflects the way people actually move through their day, whether that means high-intensity commutes, outdoor adventures or polished, everyday office use.

Hero Image for Odyssey AirPods Skin AirPods Pro 3 Case for

With this release, MAGEASY brings its signature balance of function-forward engineering and refined design to AirPods Pro 3 users, offering two distinct series built around unique needs. The rugged Odyssey Series is purpose-built for active users who demand heavy-duty utility, while the Skin Series delivers a refined, colorful take on everyday protection with style and a clean aesthetic – giving options for varied styles and accessories.

"At MAGEASY, our goal is simple: to make life easier and better," said Tim Chiang, director at MAGEASY. "We want to remove the constant worry of 'what if I drop or lose this?' by making protection effortless. We empower users to enjoy the convenience of their new AirPods Pro 3 freely and without hesitation, and that's why we designed this collection to cater to every lifestyle, from active users seeking heavy-duty security to minimalists looking for reliable daily protection."

The new AirPods Pro 3 cases give consumers confidence and choice, ensuring there's a dedicated solution for every level of intensity and style preference.

Odyssey Series: The Rugged Utility Essential

Built for movement, the Odyssey Series delivers uncompromising protection with utility-driven design.

Dual-Layer Hybrid Defense: A reinforced polycarbonate shell paired with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper provides military-grade protection against drops and impacts.

A reinforced polycarbonate shell paired with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper provides military-grade protection against drops and impacts. Precision-Carved Texture: An upgraded carved texture enhances grip while offering superior scratch resistance for long-lasting durability.

An upgraded carved texture enhances grip while offering superior scratch resistance for long-lasting durability. Secure Lock Mechanism: A specialized magnetic locking system keeps the lid securely closed during falls, preventing earbuds from falling out accidentally.

A specialized magnetic locking system keeps the lid securely closed during falls, preventing earbuds from falling out accidentally. Utility-Ready Portability: Includes a sturdy carabiner and wrist strap compatibility, making it easy to attach to backpacks, belt loops or bags when on-the-go.

Skin Series: The Everyday Style Partner

Designed for daily use, the Skin Series blends clean design with vibrant personality.

Premium Soft-Touch: Crafted from high-grade soft TPU for a silky, skin-friendly feel that delivers the premium look of silicone without the flimsiness.

Crafted from high-grade soft TPU for a silky, skin-friendly feel that delivers the premium look of silicone without the flimsiness. Anti-Scratch Coating: UV-coated surface resists scratches and has been proven in wear-testing for daily on-the-go and long-lasting use.

UV-coated surface resists scratches and has been proven in wear-testing for daily on-the-go and long-lasting use. A Full Color Palette: Expanded to seven curated colorways inspired by the top trending shades for 2026, allowing users to personalize their tech.

The new AirPods Pro 3 case lineup is now available at MAGEASY.US, Amazon and TikTok Shop joining MAGEASY's growing portfolio of premium accessories for Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods.

About MAGEASY

Founded in Chino, California in 2020, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built with a tech-infused design to make everyday life easier and more efficient. With an urban aesthetic that reflects the modern, on-the-go lifestyle, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Each product is crafted with a commitment to quality, innovation, and style, blending convenience with a design-first approach that fits seamlessly into today's connected world. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , X , and TikTok

Press Contact

MAGEASY Senior PR Executive:

[email protected]

MAGEASY Marketing Manager:

[email protected]

