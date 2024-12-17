Maggie Spell Returns to Jones Walker as Firm's First Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome back Maggie Spell as the firm's first chief human resources officer (CHRO). Maggie was previously a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group from January 2017 to April 2022 and began her tenure at the firm as an associate in the New Orleans office in August 2009.

"We are delighted for Maggie to return to the firm as CHRO," said managing partner Bill Hines. "Her knowledge and vision will be instrumental in driving HR initiatives that align with the firm's mission and objectives, as well as support our firm's growth and success. Maggie also returns with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our firm's values and operations."

In this newly created role of CHRO, Maggie will oversee all HR activities firmwide, including benefits, wellness programs, administrative staff recruitment and advancement, staff professional development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion functions. This role is critical in aligning HR practices with the firm's strategic goals while also ensuring top talent is attracted, developed, and retained.

"I am thrilled to return to Jones Walker and join its amazing leadership team. Serving as chief human resources officer is not just a role – it is a chance to build the foundation for a culture of trust, growth, and innovation where every employee can thrive," said Maggie. "My background as an employment attorney, along with the deep relationships I have built over my previous 12 years with the firm, enables me to see the firm holistically and positions me to effectively guide the firm's HR initiatives."

Maggie is uniquely qualified for this role. Not only has she accumulated significant leadership, management, operational, and HR experience, but she is also an experienced labor and employment attorney. As a partner in the labor & employment practice group, Maggie helped clients resolve employment-related disputes and provided day-to-day compliance advice regarding workplace issues.

Prior to rejoining Jones Walker, Maggie served as Director of Operations at Magnolia Community Services, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational acumen.

