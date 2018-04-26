Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

Magic Memories was founded by John Wikstrom and Stuart Norris in 1995 when they saw an opportunity to help travellers capture memories amidst their travels. Wikstrom and Norris realised that not everyone has the talent, skill or equipment to capture high end photographs and video while on vacation and established Magic Memories to provide innovative photography and video products, such as personalised photobooks and shareable digital content. It now partners with some of the most iconic tourist attractions in the world, including Legoland in California, Barcelona Football Club, London Sea Life Aquarium and Warner Bros. Movie World on Australia's Gold Coast.

Magic Memories has grown from US$30 million in 2015 to US$120 million currently and now operates in ten countries, with approximately 2,500 staff, across its 170 partner attractions around the world. The rapid growth meant Magic Memories needed systems in place that could manage the demands of a sophisticated global business. The business had outgrown its existing management systems, including Xero and manual spreadsheets, and needed an integrated solution that could support operations in multiple countries and across multiple tax systems and currencies.

"Expansion has always been a key aim for Magic Memories, since we first started out and we wanted to be prepared for the future and equip the business with a sophisticated ERP system that could integrate our processes in a single source of truth. Oracle NetSuite gives us exactly that – a future-proof system that expands with us," said Simon Robinson, acting chief financial officer, Magic Memories. "OneWorld supports our core financial, procurement and supply chain needs and enables us to continue to grow and expand, without operational challenges. When we chose NetSuite we wanted to build a long-term strategy on a robust system that could grow and scale with the business."

NetSuite OneWorld has allowed Magic Memories to simplify its reporting processes from days to just hours. These time savings are an added bonus to the flexibility the cloud-based system already provides, which include remote access and its ability to localise the platform to service the region in which it operates. NetSuite's support for multi-currency, multi-language operations, also means the business remains compliant no matter of its geographic location.

Robinson continued, "We chose NetSuite OneWorld as our ERP system in December 2013 as we were confident that it could meet the needs of our increasingly geographically dispersed business, integrate the whole supply chain and set us up for growth. It's a system that is well suited to the US$200-500 million company we want to be, as well as the size we were then and are now."

"It's been encouraging to see the successful evolution of Magic Memories over the past five years. We're proud to have played a key role by supporting its growth across multiple regions, and providing Magic Memories with a flexible, global system needed to sustain its global expansion," said Lee Thompson, group vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Cloud/ERP at Oracle NetSuite.

