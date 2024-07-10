Magna5 Celebrated as a Leading Technology Employer

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a leading national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services, has been named a 2024 Top Workplaces Technology Industry winner. Presented by Energage, this award is based on employee feedback and celebrates organizations that have built the best people-first workplace cultures in their sector.

"Being named a Top Workplace in the technology industry is an incredible honor, especially since it reflects the feedback from our own employees," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering a supportive, dynamic, and predominantly remote work environment. By embracing our core values—winning together, responding fast, earning trust, staying transparent, and thinking ahead—we create a culture where everyone can thrive and contribute meaningfully."

Magna5, a leading IT service provider, has been named a top technology industry workplace based on employee feedback. Post this

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

What Sets Magna5 Apart

Magna5 is not just an employer of choice, but also a partner of choice for businesses seeking robust IT solutions. Here's why organizations nationwide trust Magna5 with their IT needs:

Tailored Solutions: We customize our services to meet your unique needs. Our personal approach and high-touch local teams ensure your business receives the exact IT solutions it requires. Our goal is to be the industry's most trusted IT partner, enabling your business to succeed with confidence.

We customize our services to meet your unique needs. Our personal approach and high-touch local teams ensure your business receives the exact IT solutions it requires. Our goal is to be the industry's most trusted IT partner, enabling your business to succeed with confidence. Experienced Personnel: Our certified engineers are experts in the latest technologies and comply with SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS standards, providing optimal solutions and unparalleled support to ensure your IT infrastructure is both secure and efficient.

Our certified engineers are experts in the latest technologies and comply with SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS standards, providing optimal solutions and unparalleled support to ensure your IT infrastructure is both secure and efficient. Comprehensive Support: We offer Tier 1-3 support levels to address your issues quickly and efficiently. Whether it's a high-priority problem or a routine query, our experienced engineers ensure minimal disruption to your operations.

We offer Tier 1-3 support levels to address your issues quickly and efficiently. Whether it's a high-priority problem or a routine query, our experienced engineers ensure minimal disruption to your operations. Private Cloud: Benefit from our Private Cloud, hosted in Class A data centers in the U.S., with heightened security, rapid response times, and flexible payment models based on your computing capacity needs. Our Private Cloud solutions are designed to grow with your business.

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Magna5