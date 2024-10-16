Magna5 Honored with CRN Triple Crown Award

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national leader in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, is proud to share that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Magna5 a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN's most prestigious lists in one year.

The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Magna5, a Triple Crown winner, is a top MSP & MSSP dedicated to technical excellence and impactful solutions. Post this

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation, and dedication to building technical expertise.

Magna5 has been recognized for its commitment to delivering top-tier managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and cloud hosting capabilities. The company's continuous investment in cutting-edge technologies and focus on client success have propelled it to earning this distinguished status. Triple Crown Award underscores Magna5's ability to drive growth while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence.

"Winning the CRN Triple Crown Award is not just a milestone for Magna5; it's a reflection of our team's diligent effort and the trust our clients place in us," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Every day, we strive to push the envelope by integrating the latest technologies and providing solutions that truly make a difference for our clients. This award validates our approach and inspires us to continue setting new standards in the IT services industry."

"Solution providers recognized with a Triple Crown Award are at the top of their game, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing their technical skills, improving their solutions offerings, and advancing the entire channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Our congratulations go out to each company, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to set an example for excellence and model success in our industry."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Magna5