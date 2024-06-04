Magna5 is a Top IT Solution Provider on CRN's SP 500 List

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services, on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Magna5's spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list highlights their relentless dedication to providing state-of-the-art managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Their team's continuous efforts in achieving high-level certifications and specializations from premier technology vendors allows Magna5 to effectively meet the diverse and evolving needs of their clients. By emphasizing proactive security strategies and comprehensive IT solutions, Magna5 consistently delivers exceptional performance and reliability, which are crucial in today's fast-paced tech landscape. Differentiating themselves from the competition with a highly personal, hands-on approach, Magna5 strives to earn and keep the trust of their clients by addressing their needs with the highest priority. Recognition in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list cements Magna5's growing influence in driving progress within the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"We are honored to be featured on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list. It is always humbling to receive acknowledgement on such a scale for our team's tireless efforts," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Our recognized leadership in providing secure, robust IT solutions is as much a win for our clients as it is for us. We proudly maintain our commitment to the cornerstones of our success, investing in cutting-edge technologies and the highly talented personnel behind them. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!" 

About Magna5
Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT servicescybersecurityprivate and public cloud hostingbackup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

