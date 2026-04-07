Magna5 Ranks No. 4 Among Northeast IT Services Companies on the 2026 Inc. Regionals List

With a focus on security-first IT solutions, Magna5 ranks No. 74 overall among the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast.

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Magna5 has been ranked No. 74 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. Magna5 was also ranked No. 4 among IT services companies in the Northeast, underscoring the company's continued momentum and leadership in delivering managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions to organizations across the region.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrated exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

Magna5 ranks No. 74 overall among the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast. Post this

"To be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast (and No. 4 in our specific industry) is a remarkable milestone for Magna5," said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Mid-market businesses are demanding more from their IT and cybersecurity partners than ever before, and we are stepping up to meet that need. This ranking continues to affirm that our approach to delivering secure, business-aligned technology is resonating across the region."

Magna5 is a leading provider of managed cybersecurity, IT services, and cloud solutions, serving organizations with secure technology services tailored to their unique needs. Headquartered in the Pittsburgh area, Magna5 combines deep technical expertise with a strong regional footprint, including support operations in Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Charlottesville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Mobile, and Phoenix, to deliver responsive and localized high-touch support backed by national resources.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Magna5

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

SOURCE Magna5 MS LLC