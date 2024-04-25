MAGNA5 RECEIVES TRIPLE RECOGNITION IN THE 2024 TOP WORKPLACES AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING CULTURE, INNOVATION, AND LEADERSHIP

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a leading national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services, is proud to announce its achievement of three 2024 Top Workplaces awards. These honors are a testament to the company's commitment to fostering an innovative, leadership-driven, and employee-centric culture.

Recognizing Workplace Excellence

The Top Workplaces program, backed by a 15-year history of surveying over 20 million employees, honors the top organizations across 60 markets. Energage, a purpose-driven company focused on employee engagement, chooses winners based solely on employee feedback gathered through a research-backed survey that serves as the foundation for the awards.

Top Workplaces USA : Recognizing organizations with 150 or more employees that have built outstanding cultures, this honor is awarded in association with USA Today.





Recognizing organizations with 150 or more employees that have built outstanding cultures, this honor is awarded in association with Today. Culture Excellence for Innovation: Honoring organizations that have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.





Honoring organizations that have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees. Culture Excellence for Leadership: Celebrating organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

Culture of Empowerment and Respect

"I am proud of Magna5's recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces awardee," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. These awards underscore Magna5's commitment to an empowering and respectful work culture where every voice is heard and valued, and where our team's innovation and leadership are not just encouraged but celebrated. The positive feedback from our employees, who are essential to our success, reaffirms our commitment to delivering optimal service to our clients."

A Badge of Honor from Employees

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

