Magna5 Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 Lists

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services, on two of its lists — the Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 in the Security Top 100 category, and the Tech Elite 250.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. The Security Top 100 category recognizes MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The Tech Elite 250 list is a yearly compilation which showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

Magna5's recognitions are the result of unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the managed IT services sector. Their team has worked diligently to achieve and maintain the latest top-tier certifications and develop specializations that address the complex and evolving needs of their clients. With a focus on proactive security measures and comprehensive IT solutions, Magna5 has consistently delivered performance and reliability, which are critical in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN in both the MSP 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists. These accolades reflect the hard work and dedication of our team to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients in a world with rapidly evolving technologies," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Our mission has always been to empower businesses by providing robust and secure IT solutions that drive growth and efficiency. With success rooted in continuous investment in our technology stack and personnel, these achievements underscore our position as a leader in the industry and further drive our passion to set new standards for customer success in our sector."

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Magna5