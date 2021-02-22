Magnate Worldwide Acquires ASAP Expediting & Logistics, enhancing TrumpCard's premier service offering

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of ASAP Expediting & Logistics, as a strategic addition to TrumpCard, its premier service provider of heavyweight, time sensitive, and mission critical shipments. Like TrumpCard, ASAP specializes in shipments which are of high consequence, and must arrive as the name implies, as soon as possible.

Founded in 2008, ASAP distinguishes itself with its recognition of the value of uptime, and the cost of downtime to manufacturing and productivity. Aptly named, as soon as possible shipments are their expertise: anytime, anywhere, any situation. "We are very excited to forge the next of phase of ASAP and could not have found a better home. TrumpCard and ASAP have very similar cultures and recognize that our people are what make us who we are," shared Angela and Garland Hobgood, President & CEO of ASAP, respectively.

"TrumpCard's specialization and unique value proposition has always allowed us to set ourselves apart from other service providers. We found the same rare quality in ASAP, and now can expand our service offering, while leveraging the core resources of TrumpCard," said Marco Hanlon, Executive Chairman.

ASAP's office in Columbia, South Carolina, is strategically placed to service its surrounding manufacturing corridor. Fully operational, complete with some of the best people in the industry, ASAP will continue its great legacy, now with the support you would expect of a TrumpCard Signature Service.

Magnate Worldwide is committed to organic growth and growth through select acquisitions. "ASAP and TrumpCard are each very special companies, built upon satisfying the most demanding and unique shipping circumstances. The joining of these strengths forms a landmark partnership of two companies with exceptional leadership, and a laser-like market focus," said Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide.

Magnate continues to look for companies that operate in the international freight forwarding and North American premium transportation markets. For more information on Magnate's family of companies and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

About ASAP

For the last twelve years, ASAP has been a top time-critical expediter that specializes in getting shipments from A to B in the most effective and fastest way possible. They handle urgent shipments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, anywhere in the nation, and even internationally.

About TrumpCard

TrumpCard specializes in the transportation of domestic heavyweight shipments in the time sensitive, high value and mission critical arenas. TrumpCard is committed to providing the highest level of customer service and operational excellence. These commitments are centered around their core values of proactive communication, a sense of urgency with fast and responsive support, flexibility, industry-leading technology and around-the-clock availability, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premier logistics providers focused on expedited domestic transportation and global freight forwarding. For more information on MWW's family of companies and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com .

