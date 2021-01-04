Magnate Worldwide Acquires Hybrid International Forwarding, Expanding its Masterpiece International Footprint

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hybrid International Forwarding, a strategic addition to Masterpiece International. The acquisition expands its existing presence in Atlanta, a critical U.S. gateway market, and enhances its service capabilities.

Magnate Worldwide continues to execute on strategic growth plans, even in challenging times. "Hybrid is a leading logistics firm known for its commitment to customers and unique commercial approach to the marketplace. This acquisition fits our strategy perfectly and is an ideal complement to Masterpiece International," said Magnate's CEO, Dante Fornari.

New opportunities

Hybrid International Forwarding distinguishes itself by functioning as an extension of its clients' supply chains by utilizing their large global network with excellent local service and a personal touch.

"Hybrid's strength in ocean import services will augment our service capabilities in a meaningful way. Combining strong leadership with a great cultural fit, this acquisition will complement Masterpiece's operational and commercial capabilities," said Thomas Gilgen, President of Masterpiece International.

Hybrid Founder, Andy Heller, said his team is excited to head into a bright future with Masterpiece, and looks forward to continuing the tradition of differentiated service to customers as part of Masterpiece International. "Masterpiece's resources and reputation make it a perfect home for Hybrid's team. We are excited to become part of Masterpiece and add our unique skills to the foundation they've been building over the years," he added.

Hybrid's office in Atlanta will become the next Masterpiece network location, expanding its Atlanta presence, with access to the world's busiest airport in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, and increasingly more important Savannah and Charleston ports.

Magnate continues to look for companies that operate in the international freight forwarding and North American premium transportation markets. For more information on Magnate's family of companies and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

About Hybrid

Hybrid provides non-asset freight forwarding services to customers across all four time zones of the continental U.S. The company provides a variety of freight transportation and forwarding services including air, ocean, and ground solutions, and has a pronounced strength in ocean imports to the U.S.

About Masterpiece International

Masterpiece International provides customs brokerage and international logistics services through offices located in major international shipping hubs throughout the U.S. Masterpiece was founded in 1989 and over the last 25+ years has leveraged its unique expertise with highly complex air, ocean, and ground shipments to develop a full-suite of international logistics services for a broad range of industries, providing each customer with the same level of service that it continues to provide to its fine arts customers. For more information, please visit www.masterpieceintl.com

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complimentary, premier logistics providers focused on expedited domestic transportation and global freight forwarding. For more information on MWW's family of companies and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com .

