Magnesium Alloys Market Worth 2.37 Billion USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 80 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Magnesium Alloys Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/magnesium-alloy-market-173283341.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The Magnesium Alloys Market is driven by the increasing demand for magnesium alloys from the industries such as automotive & transportation, electronics, and aerospace & defense. The growing demand for magnesium alloys from powertrain and body structure applications in automobiles and 3Cs (cell phones, communications, and consumer electronics) applications in the electronics industry around the globe is expected to increase the demand for magnesium alloys in the coming years.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=173283341

Cast alloys was the largest alloy type segment of the market in 2018.

Cast alloys was the dominant magnesium alloy type in the Magnesium Alloys Market owing to the high demand in the automotive & transportation industry. The low extrusion rate of cast alloys makes them preferable over wrought alloys. Additionally, wrought alloys cannot be recycled whereas cast alloys are 100% recyclable.

Automotive & transportation is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the Magnesium Alloys Market in 2018.

The demand for magnesium alloys from the automotive & transportation industry continues to drive the global Magnesium Alloys Market. The use of magnesium alloys in cars provides excellent strength to weight ratio, vibration reduction due to excellent damping properties, and ductility. Magnesium alloys are used in powertrain, chassis, body structure, and interior applications in cars such as Volkswagen (Golf, Passat), Audi (A6, A4), Ford Explorer, GM Z06 Corvette, Porsche AG 911 Series, etc.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for magnesium alloys in 2018.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for magnesium alloys in 2018 owing to the high demand from the automotive & transportation and electronics industries. The demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials, mainly in the automotive & transportation and electrical end-use industries, is expected to drive the market in the region. The presence of a large number of magnesium alloys manufacturers catering to different end-use industries in China is driving the market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the Magnesium Alloys Market include Magnesium Elektron (UK), Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd. (China), Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd. (China), US Magnesium (US), Meridian Lightweight Technologies (US), Shanghai Regal Magnesium Ltd. Co. (China), and Magontec (Australia). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies over the last five years to achieve growth in the Magnesium Alloys Market.

Know more about Magnesium Alloys Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/magnesium-alloy-market-173283341.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets