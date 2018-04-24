Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions

Today, Magnet 360, the Mindtree Salesforce practice, has introduced their new Lightning Bolt Factory-built on Salesforce Lightning-which enables businesses to implement Lightning Bolt-based communities and portals even faster and easier. Businesses across many industries are using Salesforce Lightning Bolts to set up customized online communities for a wide range of needs, from employee engagement to service and support to customer satisfaction. And with its new Lightning Bolt Factory, Mindtree's Magnet 360 practice is making it easier for companies to access these communities and solutions.

Businesses across industries have varying levels of success engaging with customers, partners and employees online - whether it be on their website or social media platforms. Magnet 360's Lightning Bolt Factory allows clients to bundle business-specific templates, apps and other Lightning components together so that they can go live with a community or portal faster and more cost-effectively. Lightning Bolt Factory helps shorten implementation time and save clients service costs.

"Salesforce Lightning is all about driving audience engagement - e.g. a portal to provide personalized service, or a platform that sends consumers offers customized to their preferences," said Matt Meents, CEO of Magnet 360. "Our Lightning Bolt Factory is built on Magnet 360's industry-specific expertise and deep knowledge of the Salesforce Platform. We can help businesses pick and choose the components they need, so that they can go-to-market with powerful digital communities that deliver meaningful experiences to drive sales, greater loyalty or more employee productivity."

Magnet 360's Lightning Bolt Factory's industry-specific solutions include ConsumerConnect 360 for consumer goods, Patient Engage for healthcare, and Connected Manufacturing for manufacturing.

"Companies need to be able to quickly create and deploy industry-specific experiences that engage customers and partners, all connected to CRM," said Mike Micucci, SVP and GM, Product, Salesforce Community Cloud. "Salesforce Lightning Bolt empowers a broad ecosystem of partners to package their expertise into new solutions that accelerate our customers' time to market."

Availability

Built on Salesforce Lightning, Magnet 360's Lightning Bolt Factory houses solutions including ConsumerConnect 360, Patient Engage, and Connected Manufacturing, which are currently available on the AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways.

About Salesforce Lightning Bolt

Salesforce Lightning Bolts are partner solutions built on the Salesforce Lightning enterprise application framework. Bundling apps, business processes and communities into one complete package, Lightning Bolts empower companies to accelerate the creation of communities, portals and customer-facing websites. Leveraging the deep industry knowledge of the Salesforce partner ecosystem, each Lightning Bolt is curated for a specific industry and business process.

About Magnet 360

Magnet 360, the Mindtree Salesforce practice, has been a Salesforce partner since 2004. As an established partner, we help forward-thinking companies engage their most important audiences to drive the growth, retention, and efficiencies that ensure meaningful business outcomes. By leveraging the Salesforce Platform and an iterative delivery model we help businesses work smarter and deliver value to their organizations quickly. Our innovative cross-cloud solutions have been delivered to customers in a variety of industries.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital', Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

