"I have supported Wounded Warrior Project for about three years now, including events at the Air and Water Show and the annual Soldier Ride in Chicago," Victoria said. "I've been glad to provide support behind the scenes and through donations, but now my family's charity trust is trying to be more event-focused and find new ways to work together."

The Magnus Charitable Trust was started by Victoria's parents in 1995, focusing on education and feeding the hungry locally and around the world. Specifically, they have worked to break the cycle of poverty through grants and scholarships.

"We want to help those Chicago area high school seniors with lower GPAs flourish and do more, and start a new trajectory for future generations," Victoria said. "We try to connect with as many local charities as possible, to maximize their impact through the local support that we have. I think it's important to show up and be part of the whole process of making a difference, aside from just being there to support a cause financially."

Victoria comes from a military family – her dad was a World War II veteran – and like her father, she is passionate about supporting the underdogs.

"My dad, Alexander Magnus Jr., believed in giving people a hand up, instead of a handout," Victoria said. "And the more I involved myself with veterans organizations, and the more I talked with friends, who were also active duty, about their struggles upon returning home, I realized how serious it was."

To read the rest of this article about Victoria's support of WWP, visit: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/highlights?item=30993.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnus-charitable-trust-and-wounded-warrior-project-announce-root-to-rise-yoga-fundraiser-300670581.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

