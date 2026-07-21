Mago Maga to Launch Roma-X AI Home Coffee Roaster on Kickstarter July 23

NEW YORK and HONG KONG and LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For coffee enthusiasts, a great cup begins with freshly roasted beans. Following the widespread adoption of home espresso machines and grinders, coffee roasters are emerging as the next major category in home coffee equipment.

On July 23, 2026, Mago Maga will launch Roma-X, its third-generation AI home coffee roaster, on Kickstarter. The campaign offers users worldwide an opportunity to participate in product discovery, share roast profiles, and help build a connected home-roasting community.

Roma-X,Mago Maga AI-powered home coffee roaster Speed Speed

Roma-X is not a minor update to the Roma Pro series. It has been representing a comprehensive redesign across physical structure, control systems, mobile app, and user experience. The compact appliance combines near-commercial-grade roasting control with intelligent automation and kitchen-friendly operation.

Key Features:

Large Capacity

Roasts up to 300g of green coffee beans per batch.





Roasts up to 300g of green coffee beans per batch. Easy & Flexible Roasting

Features 6 preset roast levels, 266 built-in roast profiles for different origins, and a manual mode for creating customized roast profiles.





Features preset roast levels, 266 built-in roast profiles for different origins, and a manual mode for creating customized roast profiles. Smart Touchscreen Control

Equipped with a 5 -inch full-color touchscreen supporting English, Spanish, and Chinese, with Bluetooth connectivity.





Equipped with a -inch full-color touchscreen supporting English, Spanish, and Chinese, with Bluetooth connectivity. Mobile App Control

iOS and Android apps enable real-time roasting monitoring and control.





iOS and Android apps enable real-time roasting monitoring and control. Coffee Community & Cloud Platform

Users can upload, download, and share roast profiles, exchange roasting experiences, and access new content through the app community.





Users can upload, download, and share roast profiles, exchange roasting experiences, and access new content through the app community. OTA Updates

Receive new features and additional roast profiles through wireless updates.





Receive new features and additional roast profiles through wireless updates. Indoor-Friendly Smoke Filtration

Integrated filtration system reduces up to 90% of smoke and airborne particles, making home roasting easier.





Integrated filtration system reduces up to 90% of smoke and airborne particles, making home roasting easier. Visible Roasting Experience

Dual-layer borosilicate glass chamber provides a clear view of the entire roasting process.





Dual-layer borosilicate glass chamber provides a clear view of the entire roasting process. AI-Powered Roasting

AI roasting algorithms enable precise control, while cloud-based machine learning continuously optimizes roast profiles.

Roma-X debuted at World of Coffee San Diego 2026 as one of eight Best New Product finalists. Mago Maga's Roma Pro V1.0 previously won the Best New Product People's Choice Award at the 2024 SCA Coffee Expo in Houston.

"Fresh roasting is becoming a new trend in the home coffee experience. The launch of Roma-X will bring home coffee users an entirely new social sharing experience and the magical fun of AI machine learning," said Mago Maga CEO Chifeng Lei.

The Kickstarter campaign opens July 23 with early-bird pricing exceeding 50% off the planned US$1,598 retail price. Shipping begins in fall 2026.

Kick Starter Campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/magomaga/mago-maga-smart-roaster-pro?ref=1xyojm

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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35H_yhVlbaY

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