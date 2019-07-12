Mahindra Racing Officially Welcomes Green Hills Software to the Mahindra Family

With increasing in-vehicle systems intelligence and complexity, a focus for future road cars, and with experience of understanding the challenges of running a leading-edge electric vehicle powertrain, Green Hills Software will support the ABB FIA Formula E Championship multiple race-winning team by helping to increase its performance, safety and reliability as it looks to take a competitive advantage in the 2019/20 sixth season.

As a worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, Green Hills Software supplies its advanced software development tools and proven real-time operating systems across multiple markets from automotive and military/avionics to medical, industrial and IoT.

Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software commented: "Green Hills Software is pleased to be an instrumental part of this innovative effort with the Mahindra Racing team and its technical partners to unleash vital next-generation design and control concepts for chassis management for next season's electric race vehicles. Working together with Mahindra, these proven advancements will be reapplied in a broader way across future commercial vehicle systems, paving the way for revolutionary next-generation in-vehicle electronics. Green Hills is proud to be selected by Mahindra for this critical effort and looks forward to the joint activities ahead."

Dilbagh Gill, Principal, Mahindra Racing Team commented: "Mahindra has already been working with Green Hills Software on our Race to Road programme, developing vehicle software which can be deployed across our race vehicle portfolio. It gives me great pleasure in being able to officially announce them as our latest Mahindra Racing partner. This relationship allows us to increase productivity, performance and flexibility in the software development process while also providing enhanced safety, reliability and security, which are important to the wider industry. We're looking forward to building on our existing relationship and working together to achieve our common goals in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and across future eMobility objectives."

About Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Racing is one of ten founding teams – and the only Indian team – to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world's first all-electric racing series. Mahindra Racing has impressive credentials; after scoring its breakthrough win at the Berlin E-Prix in 2017, the squad now has four race victories to its name in addition to 18 podiums, and seven pole positions since Season One. After four seasons with the first generation race car, all eyes now turn to season five. Mahindra Racing has high ambitions with the Gen2 M5Electro, a technical innovation that will see the car last the duration of a race as Formula E continues to push the limits of technology and electrification.

About Mahindra Group

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, components, commercial vehicles, speedboats, consulting services, energy, industrial equipment, logistics, real estate, steel, aerospace, defence and two wheelers. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 240,000 people across 100 countries. Learn more about Mahindra at www.mahindra.com.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

