MAHLE Aftermarket Chooses Getac Rugged Solution to Power New Android-Based Diagnostic Tool

TAIPEI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading global provider of rugged computing solutions, has joined MAHLE Aftermarket in the development of its new diagnostic tool, which is built on the Android operating system and powered by Getac's fully rugged hardware. The strategic project presents a new milestone for Getac, validating the company's ability to provide complete tailor-made solutions on a global scale.

"We are proud to be part of this strategic project, working with MAHLE Aftermarket to provide a rugged solution that meets the needs of the automotive aftermarket. Our goal is to help workshops around the world solve their daily challenges as quickly and efficiently as possible using innovative digital technology," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation.

MAHLE Aftermarket was looking for a reliable technology provider that could support its operations on a global level and proactively assist in its mission to drive innovation through technology. The new automotive aftermarket project involves a rugged hardware solution, which will be supplied to multi-brand specialist garages, with the aim of guaranteeing them high quality standards and helping them improve the customer experience.

Workshops often encounter challenging conditions, such as dust, grease, humidity, and temperature fluctuations, so proposing a rugged solution was the best technological choice for MAHLE Aftermarket. The need was to identify a total solution that included a compact, yet fully rugged Android Enterprise Recommended tablet that combined portability, mobility, features and accessories, to help workshops solve their daily challenges more efficiently.

"After extensive market research, we chose Getac for its global automotive experience and its ability to provide tailor-made solutions based on our specific requirements," says Daniel Hessenauer, Head of Global Product Management Service Solutions for MAHLE Aftermarket.

About MAHLE Aftermarket:

MAHLE Aftermarket, the business unit specializing in spare parts, uses the expertise from original equipment series production for its product range and supplies partners in the trade, workshops, and engine repair shops. The products developed by the MAHLE Service Solutions business segment for workshop equipment, as well as comprehensive services and individual training offers, round out the offer. MAHLE Aftermarket operates out of more than 30 locations around the world and has additional sales offices with more than 1,900 employees. In 2023, the business unit recorded a sales volume of more than EUR 1.26 billion globally. (as of 31.12.2023)

About Getac:

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

