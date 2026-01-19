Mahoney Environmental Achieves Dual ISCC Certifications, Expanding Feedstock Options for Clean Fuels

Used cooking oil recycler becomes certified for both EU and international aviation sustainability programs, strengthening the supply chain for clean fuels.

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahoney Environmental Solutions, LLC achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) for both EU and CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) programs. With over 70 years of experience, Mahoney is now positioned by this dual certification to supply verified feedstocks to manufacturers of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

The certifications enable Mahoney to formally verify that its collected used cooking oil qualifies as genuine waste and residue under international sustainability standards. Also, it is crucial for fuel manufacturers who need certified feedstock to produce renewable fuels and biofuels that meet EU renewable energy requirements and international aviation carbon offset standards.

"The ISCC Certification opens doors to new markets and creates competitive advantages by showing compliance with increasingly stringent sustainability regulations. Also, it provides third-party verification of responsible sourcing practices, builds trust with buyers, and positions Mahoney as a reliable partner in sustainable supply chains." – Dave Kimball, CEO and President

Expanding the Sustainable Fuel Supply Chain

As a subsidiary of Neste, the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, Mahoney plays a role in securing feedstock for clean fuel production. Additionally, the ISCC certifications help address the growing demand for verified sustainable materials as airlines work to meet carbon reduction commitments and governments implement renewable fuel standards.

"For feedstock providers, like Mahoney, the ISCC certification transforms our feedstock into a verified sustainable commodity that commands better prices and secures long-term contracts with environmentally conscious manufacturers," said Brian Murphy, Finished Product Sales Manager.

About Mahoney Environmental

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental helps food service companies transform used cooking oil and other waste products. They manage the entire recycling process from equipment installation and waste collection to processing and finished product delivery, enabling nearly 100% material recovery at all facilities.

Mahoney serves food service operators nationwide, from major restaurant chains to independent establishments and airport concessions. In 2020, Neste (HEL: NESTE) acquired Mahoney Environmental, strengthening the global supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production.

Finally, Mahoney is a licensed EPA and ISCC Certified recycler committed to being the premier back-of-house service provider for the food service industry. While striving to create a safer planet for future generations.

