Mahoney Environmental Celebrates 73 Years of Service to the Food Service Industry

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahoney Environmental marks a significant milestone today, celebrating 73 years of dedicated service to restaurants and food service operations of all sizes. Mahoney Environmental has grown from a local operation in the Chicagoland area to a trusted nationwide leader in used cooking oil collection and recycling, grease trap maintenance, and kitchen oil management solutions.

"73 years is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our customers and the relationships we've built in the food service community," said Dave Kimball, President and CEO of Mahoney Environmental. "From James Mahoney's vision to today's advanced automated cooking oil systems, we've remained committed to providing dependable service that restaurants can count on day after day."

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental began as a cooking oil collection service and has expanded its offerings to provide comprehensive solutions for commercial kitchens nationwide. Today, the company specializes in used cooking oil collection and recycling, professional grease trap maintenance and cleaning, state-of-the-art automated used cooking oil equipment, and fresh cooking oil delivery in select markets.

Throughout its history, Mahoney Environmental has been a reliable partner to thousands of restaurants, helping them maintain clean, compliant kitchens while contributing to environmental sustainability through responsible oil recycling. The company's commitment to prompt service, professional technicians, and innovative equipment solutions has earned long-standing loyalty from customers across the country.

Looking forward, the company remains focused on serving the evolving needs of the food service industry with innovative solutions and the same dependable service that has defined Mahoney Environmental for over seven decades. "Our customers are the heart of our business," added Dave Kimball. "We're honored to serve them and look forward to many more years of partnership."

About Mahoney Environmental

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental helps food service companies transform used cooking oil and other waste products. They manage the entire used cooking oil collection and recycling process from equipment installation to processing and finished product delivery, enabling nearly 100% material recovery at all facilities.

Mahoney serves food service operators nationwide, from major restaurant chains to independent establishments and airport concessions. In 2020, Neste (HEL: NESTE) acquired Mahoney Environmental, strengthening the global supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production.

Finally, Mahoney is a licensed EPA and ISCC Certified recycler committed to being the premier back-of-house service provider for the food service industry. While striving to create a safer planet for future generations.

