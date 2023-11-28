MAIDO RECLAIMS NO.1 STATUS AS THE LIST OF LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023 IS REVEALED

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the list's inception, culinary stars gathered in Rio de Janeiro to witness the unveiling of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Establishments from 23 cities across the region were recognised before Maido reclaimed No.1 status for the first time since 2019. For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Lima’s Maido is named The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at an awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, reclaiming the No.1 spot for the first time since 2019.
Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura's flagship restaurant Maido masterfully fuses Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients to take diners on an immersive experience through the flavours and traditions of his two countries. El Chato lands at No.2, the highest-ever ranking for a Colombian restaurant, while Don Julio ranks No.3 as The Best Restaurant in Argentina 2023.

Eight restaurants debut on the list, including restaurants from Medellín and San José with X.O. (No.27) and Sikwa (No.47), respectively. Other debuting establishments include Bogotá's Humo Negro (No.44), Guatemala City's Mercado 24 (No.49), and Cantina del Tigre, entering the list at No.25 to earn the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles.

Other special award winners include Pangea, which earns the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award. Fauna's Maribel Aldaco is named Latin America's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by República del Cacao. The Beronia Latin America's Best Sommelier Award 2023 is presented to Maido's Florencia Rey. Quintonil wins the Highest Climber Award 2023, sponsored by Alaska Seafood. Maito's Mario Castrellón is presented the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Curitiba's Manu receives the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award.

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, says: "We are privileged to celebrate the culinary talent and diversity in this year's list. Congratulations to all the establishments recognised this year and we look forward to witnessing the region's continued growth and success in the years and decades to come."

Lima's Central, which was voted No.1 in Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, was not eligible for voting in the 2023 edition of the regional ranking. Central will be elevated to the Best of the Best hall of fame after achieving the No.1 ranking at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023.

50 Best works with Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. Further details here.

