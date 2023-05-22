Main Event Entertainment Brings Back its Best Value of the Year - the Summer Season Pass!

Main Event's Summer Season Pass makes it a fun-packed, unforgettable summer with All You Can Play activities and endless opportunities to 'Do Something Awesome Together.'

COPPELL, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event Entertainment, Inc., one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands, is bringing back its beloved Summer Season Pass for a third year in a row so families can enjoy All You Can Play activities, discounts on food and beverage items, and Bonus Game Play.

Main Event's Summer Season Pass is offering families the opportunity to create lasting summer memories together. From friendly family competition at the bowling lanes, round after round of air hockey, to over-the-top fun family meals and treats; there's something for everyone this summer at Main Event. For a limited time from May 22 through September 5, the Summer Season Pass includes activities like bowling, billiards, laser tag, and more for just one price of $59.99 per person - good for as many visits as you want, all summer long! The Summer Season Passes are available online, through the Main Event app, or on-site at the Bowl Desk.

But wait, there is more! The Pass will include a 10% discount on food and beverage items, excluding alcohol. Plus, guests can receive a $4 Bonus Cash on GamePlay with the purchase of a $25 or greater package. To redeem all benefits, customers will need to scan the QR code on their Summer Season Pass card and register their name. After, customers can use the barcode to get discounts and offers every time they visit a Main Event location until September 5th. The opportunities are endless!

As the one-stop shop for shared family fun, Main Event's awesome summer doesn't end there.  Looking for a way to make your summer more colorful? Introducing Main Event's new Rainbow Soda Pops! These limited-time-only drinks come in a milkshake glass with fluffy cotton candy on top, three rainbow-colored twists, and a color-changing straw that's perfect for sipping. You can choose your favorite flavor or color for a fun, mood-boosting treat - there is a flavor for everyone in the fam! After all, what's summertime without a delicious refreshment in hand? Hurry, this exciting offer is only available from May 24 to September 5! 

Be sure to purchase early to kick start an unforgettable summer to get the most play and value for  unlimited fun! Summer Season Pass excludes games and is not redeemable at Beaumont, Tucson, Little Rock, Lexington, Fayetteville and Greenville, and Orlando Main Event locations. For more information and details on Main Event's Summer Season Pass, you can visit https://www.mainevent.com/ beginning May 22nd.

About Main Event Entertainment:
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 55 centers in 18 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and its in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 154 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.  

