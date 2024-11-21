Main Event Expands Its Footprint to Montclair, Introducing a New Hub for Fun and Entertainment

Place for Shared Family Fun with Bowling, Gel Blaster/Laser Tag, and More to Open its First California Location in January

MONTCLAIR, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event , a destination for vibrant fun-filled entertainment experiences, will open its first Montclair location on Wednesday, January 22 and is now aiming to hire 180 passionate individuals to join the team. Available front and back-of-house positions include servers, bartenders, dining hosts, line cooks, game and bowling attendants, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at mainevent.com/careers .

Located at 5201 Montclair Plaza Lane, the 51,802-square-foot venue features endless entertainment and activities, including gel blaster/laser tag, video games, 20 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each with unique technology, and VIP seating. The food and entertainment hub will offer Main Event's signature Family Kitchen, which serves an array of dishes, including their Fried Pickles, Funnel Cake Fries, and drinks like the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and Margarita Flight.

Main Event is a leading family entertainment center offering shared experiences that connect friends and family and challenge each other through interactive games while indulging in delicious food and drinks. Main Event also hosts hassle-free birthday parties for all ages that are epic for kids and easy for parents.

"We are delighted to bring Main Event to Montclair, offering a unique and immersive entertainment experience that will leave lasting memories for everyone who walks through our doors," says General Manager Michelle Hughes. "We look forward to adding ourselves to the growing roster of Montclair's family-friendly activities, with our commitment to providing exceptional service, a vibrant atmosphere, and a wide range of entertainment options."

Main Event employees are encouraged to take advantage of multiple benefits, which include:

A FUN culture with great Teammates

Free Games

50% off Food & Activities

Flexible Schedules with Competitive pay

Paid Time Off

Tuition Reimbursement and a College partnership

Free GED

Pet Insurance

Medical Benefits

401K Plan

Plan Employee Assistance Program

Paid Parental Leave & More!

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com .

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 60 centers in 21 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 167 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

SOURCE Main Event Entertainment