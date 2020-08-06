Main Event Invites Guests To Attempt To Break A World Record In Celebration Of National Bowling Day

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering everyone in America the chance to set a bowling world record and win FREE bowling at Main Event for a YEAR.

All guests have to do is be the fastest person to arrange 10 bowling pins. The current fastest time is 31.60 seconds, with the guest that sets the fastest time across all Main Event centers being crowned the winner. The contest is available from the time each location opens until 2 p.m.

"We love giving people a reason to celebrate, and National Bowling Day is no exception," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. "Bowling is a cornerstone of our experience and we want to use this day to honor what we do best, by rewarding the most incredible guests in the world with the chance to win as much free bowling as possible and maybe even break a world record!"

In addition to the world record attempt, any guest who purchases bowling on Saturday, August 8th, will receive a promo for FREE bowling during their next visit.

Bowling has been around for over 5,000 years, making it one of the oldest known sports. In addition to its rich history, there are many other little-known facts about bowling. For example, at Main Event centers alone, the numbers are huge:

10.4 million – Games bowled annually.

– Games bowled annually. 210 million – Bowling balls tossed down lanes each year.

– Bowling balls tossed down lanes each year. 1 billion –Pins knocked down annually.

–Pins knocked down annually. 11,500 – Total balls at our 44 centers.

– Total balls at our 44 centers. 27,000 – Shoes rented each year by our guests.

– Shoes rented each year by our guests. 11 lbs. – Average weight of ball used by our guests.

This National Bowling Day promotion can be claimed at open Main Event locations throughout the country on August 8th, 2020, and the free bowling voucher will be good through December 31, 2020. For details, visit https://my.mainevent.com/officialrules/.

Each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 120 of the latest interactive arcade games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. Whether looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs – Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge friends to a game or two. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, supporting via custom birthday celebrations for kids and other marketing initiatives. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

