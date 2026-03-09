Main Post Partners and Founders Announce Agreement to Sell Not Your Mother's to Henkel

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Post Partners ("Main Post"), a leading private equity investment firm focused on partnering with high-growth consumer brands, announced it has reached an agreement to sell DeMert Brands, parent company of Not Your Mother's ("NYM" or the "Company"), to Henkel.

Launched in 2010 by Rocky and Bethany Pagliarulo and based in Tampa, FL, Not Your Mother's is a high-growth, modern haircare brand dedicated to transforming everyday routines with high-performance formulas that deliver results. The Company has built a loyal consumer following through its targeted, benefit-led franchises addressing key hair needs including curl definition, texture and volume.

Main Post invested in NYM in 2019 and partnered with the founders and management team to scale the business into the largest independently-owned mass haircare brand, achieving top brand rankings at key retail partners, broadening international distribution and garnering widespread industry and customer recognition.

"We are very pleased with the growth of NYM and are grateful to all the many people, past and present, who contributed to its success, including the contributions of the team at Main Post Partners," said Rocky and Bethany Pagliarulo, the Founders. "We also wish Henkel every continued success with the NYM Brand."

"Since partnering in 2019, we are proud of what we've accomplished," said Sean Honey, Managing Partner at Main Post Partners. "The brand has built strong momentum by staying focused on product performance and innovation and deepening its longstanding retail partnerships."

"The NYM team has done an excellent job scaling the business while maintaining the brand's mission and focus on consumers," said Josh McDowell, Partner at Main Post Partners.

"We are grateful to Rocky, Bethany and the NYM team for their partnership," added Matt Short, Partner at Main Post Partners. "Together, we have built an exceptional brand and look forward to seeing NYM continue to flourish in its next chapter with Henkel."

This transaction further underscores Main Post and its partners' extensive experience in beauty and wellness, with previous exits including the sales of Dr. Dennis Gross, Too Faced Cosmetics, Milk Makeup, and Hydrafacial, among others.

Raymond James served as financial advisor, and Morrison & Foerster served as legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

About Not Your Mother's

Founded in 2010, Not Your Mother's creates high-quality, salon-inspired haircare and has become one of the largest independent mass haircare brands in the U.S. Not Your Mother's was ranked the #1 Haircare Brand in Piper Sandler's fall 2025 Taking Stock with Teens survey and has won numerous product accolades including being named as one of the Greatest Hair Products of All Time by WWD. For more information, please visit: notyourmothers.com.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions, primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit: mainpostpartners.com.

