Stellar Snacks Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Main Post Partners

Partnership to expand the better-for-you snack brand's distribution footprint, production capacity, and innovation

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Snacks, the better-for-you pretzel brand and manufacturer known for its flavorful, craveable products, announced a strategic minority growth investment from Main Post Partners, a leading consumer-focused private equity firm that specializes in founder-led, high-growth disruptor brands. The partnership comes as Stellar builds momentum through sustained national expansion, with retail distribution across Costco, Target, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, and other leading grocery and specialty retailers nationwide.

Founded by mother-daughter entrepreneurs Elisabeth and Gina Galvin, Stellar Snacks has cultivated a devoted following with its artisan-quality pretzels crafted from clean ingredients and brand recognition driven by its partnerships with Southwest and Alaska Airlines. The brand has successfully tapped into growing consumer demand for better-for-you snack options while maintaining its commitment to product excellence via bold flavors and visually disruptive, artist-first packaging.

The partnership follows several major milestones for Stellar, including expanded production capacity at its Louisville, Kentucky facility and securing distribution gains across thousands of retail locations nationwide. The investment will support expanded distribution, enhanced brand marketing initiatives, and continued investments in innovation and operations to meet growing demand.

"We're thrilled to embark on this next chapter for the Stellar Snacks family," said Elisabeth Galvin, Co-Founder and CEO of Stellar Snacks. "Main Post brings deep experience partnering with founder-led CPG brands, and this partnership means the world to us. The investment will allow us to scale with purpose while staying true to the values that have defined Stellar from the very beginning: quality, creativity, and greatness."

"Stellar has always been about more than pretzels — it's about building a brand people feel connected to," said Gina Galvin, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Stellar Snacks. "This partnership feels deeply aligned with our vision, and we're energized by the opportunity to grow the brand while continuing to build something meaningful for our team, our customers, and our community."

"Stellar has built an exceptional brand rooted in product quality, authenticity, and strong consumer loyalty," said Jeff Mills, Managing Partner at Main Post Partners. "We're impressed by the team's vision and execution to date and are excited to partner with them to unlock the brand's next phase of growth."

"Stellar has cultivated a distinctive, flavor-forward brand with clear consumer pull and strong retail momentum. We're excited to partner with Elisabeth and Gina at this inflection point to help scale distribution, expand capacity, and accelerate innovation," said Ben Yang, Vice President at Main Post Partners.

About Stellar Snacks

Stellar Snacks is a woman-owned pretzel company dedicated to crafting premium, delicious pretzels with clean, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Their product lineup includes innovative new flavors, all shaped by a passion for quality and exceptional taste, paired with packaging that highlights original artwork from emerging artists, celebrating creativity and community. Stellar Snacks products are available in club, grocery, mass and natural stores across the country. Learn more at stellarsnacks.com and follow on Instagram @stellar_snacks

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help accelerate leading brands to further drive growth and innovation to their fullest potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. Learn more at mainpostpartners.com.

Media Contacts:

For Stellar Snacks

Mia Fazio

[email protected]

For Main Post Partners

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

[email protected]

SOURCE Main Post Partners