Main Street Growth Act is the Small But Mighty Finance Bill that Will Create a New Type of Stock Exchange

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Street Growth Act is a bill you have never heard of, but it is about to make a significant impact on access to capital for emerging businesses. The Main Street Growth Act will create a new type of stock that can be listed on a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange. This change in our capital markets will open access to liquidity in the private marketplace, while maintaining a transparent, safe environment currently only enjoyed by the largest of companies. The Dream Exchange, the startup that plans to become the first exchange of this nature, is holding an online seminar to go into more detail this Friday, September 17th. It is free but registration is required.

Main Street Growth Act

Over the last 20 years, only the largest corporations have been able to list and trade on our nations' stock exchanges and receive investment from the general investing public. In fact, 2021 broke the record for the most amount of money raised through IPOs after just 6 months. This year is on track to be the largest IPO year in history according to Reuters.

But where does that leave small and medium sized businesses? Where does that leave the American investing public? While Wall Street IPOs grow every higher, the rewards are reaped by an increasingly smaller group of individuals. The Main Street Growth Act will move in to support those businesses that are left in the lurch and provide the opportunity for everyday investors to build wealth.

"The greatest ideas come from all corners of our society. For too long, those ideas and innovations have suffered due to a lack of access to capital for expansion. The Main Street Growth Act will allow capital to flow into those ideas and bring them to fruition." Said the Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange is launching the first black-owned stock exchange to match small and emerging businesses at an early stage with investors to generate wealth in underserved communities. The Dream Exchange has been featured in Forbes, Black Enterprise, on FOX Business and more. Visit our newsroom.

