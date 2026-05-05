Maine Office of Tourism Partners With Mindtrip to Power AI-Driven Trip Planning Across The Pine Tree State

Mindtrip transforms VisitMaine's destination content into personalized, end-to-end itineraries highlighting year-round experiences statewide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced it has partnered with the Maine Office of Tourism to turn the state's rich destination content on their website, VisitMaine.com, into personalized, actionable travel itineraries. Through the collaboration, travelers can seamlessly move from inspiration to fully planned trips, whether they're seeking rugged coastal escapes, scenic road trips, outdoor adventure, arts and culture, historic sites, or peaceful retreats immersed in nature.

Mindtrip today announced it has partnered with the Maine Office of Tourism to turn the state's rich destination content on their website, VisitMaine.com, into personalized, actionable travel itineraries. Through the collaboration, travelers can seamlessly move from inspiration to fully planned trips, whether they're seeking rugged coastal escapes, scenic road trips, outdoor adventure, arts and culture, historic sites, or peaceful retreats immersed in nature. Powered by Mindtrip's conversational AI, content on VisitMaine.com comes to life through tailored recommendations that spotlight local businesses, must-see attractions, and hidden gems across the state. Travelers can explore experiences across The Kennebec Valley, Maine's MidCoast & Islands, Lakes & Mountains, the Maine Highlands, Greater Portland & Casco Bay, the Maine Beaches, Aroostook County, and DownEast & Acadia, known for its rugged beaches, granite peaks, and dense woodlands.

Powered by Mindtrip's conversational AI, content on VisitMaine.com comes to life through tailored recommendations that spotlight local businesses, must-see attractions, and hidden gems across the state. Travelers can explore experiences across The Kennebec Valley, Maine's MidCoast & Islands, Lakes & Mountains, the Maine Highlands, Greater Portland & Casco Bay, the Maine Beaches, Aroostook County, and DownEast & Acadia, known for its rugged beaches, granite peaks, and dense woodlands.

"With its fresh air, four-season adventures, and deeply authentic sense of place, Maine is exactly the kind of destination Mindtrip was built for," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "By supercharging VisitMaine's content with our AI, we're removing friction between dreaming and doing, helping travelers instantly turn curiosity into complete, personalized itineraries that reflect how they actually want to experience Maine."

Through the integration on VisitMaine.com, travelers can engage Mindtrip's conversational AI to plan trips based on their specific interests and needs. From questions like 'Where should we stay for a fall foliage road trip?' or 'What's the best time and place for kayaking or hiking?' to 'Which coastal towns are ideal for arts, culture, and dining?', Mindtrip delivers immediate, personalized answers. The platform then generates custom itineraries featuring curated imagery, interactive maps, distance estimates, and intelligently sequenced stops, helping visitors make the most of every season in Maine.

"Maine offers a rare combination of natural beauty, cultural depth, and authentic experiences year-round," said Carolann Ouellette, director at the Maine Office of Tourism. "Partnering with Mindtrip allows us to showcase the diversity of our state in a way that feels personal, intuitive, and inspiring, bringing Maine's landscapes, communities, and stories to life for each visitor."

In addition to partnering with the Maine Office of Tourism, Mindtrip for Business partners with a wide range of destinations, including national tourism organizations such as Brand USA and Visit Costa Rica, U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico, state tourism offices including Visit California and Travel Nevada, regional DMOs such as The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey, and city destinations including New Orleans & Company and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

To learn more, visit mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About Maine Office of Tourism

The Maine Office of Tourism (MOT) is a state agency within the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) whose mission is to market the state in ways that work to preserve and celebrate the authentic character of Maine and foster collaboration to pursue economic vitality.

Contact:

Rachel Rogers

3107704917

[email protected]

SOURCE Mindtrip