Visit Anaheim Leverages Mindtrip's AI-Powered Planning Tool to Elevate the Visitor Journey from Inspiration to Itinerary

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip , an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced a partnership with Visit Anaheim to transform the destination's extensive attractions into actionable, customized trip plans. Whether it's navigating Halloweentime at Disneyland Resort or finding out about the can't-miss events in town, Mindtrip simplifies the process, helping families save time and easily adapt plans on the go.

"Visit Anaheim is an ideal partner for Mindtrip," said Andy Moss, Co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "From world class amusement parks to major events and cultural moments and everyday discoveries, our AI quickly understands a traveler's interests and surfaces timely, thoughtful recommendations that help visitors of all ages make the most of their trip."

When travelers begin planning on VisitAnaheim.org , they're greeted by Mindtrip's AI, which asks questions, suggests experiences, and generates custom itineraries complete with photos and interactive maps. The platform can also answer questions including: where is the best place to stay to celebrate Disneyland® Park's 70th anniversary? How can I get tickets for Anaheim's Standup Chowdown comedy and culinary fest? Is there a Savannah Bananas baseball game that I can enjoy with the family while I'm in Anaheim? And, Mindtrip for Business ensures every traveler designs the getaway that's right for them.

"With more than 25 million annual visitors, Anaheim is committed to helping every traveler create an unforgettable stay," said Scott Oklin, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Anaheim. "Partnering with Mindtrip lets us highlight our attractions and events in a personalized way so even the most specific requests are met with ease."

Mindtrip for Business also partners with destinations worldwide, including Brand USA, the British Virgin Islands, Visit Costa Rica, Discover Puerto Rico, Visit California, Travel Nevada, The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, See Monterey, Visit Myrtle Beach, New Orleans & Company, and Visit Truckee-Tahoe. Learn more about Mindtrip for Business at mindtrip.ai/business .

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai .

About Visit Anaheim

Founded in 1961, Visit Anaheim is the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim and Garden Grove, driving growth and innovation in the region. Through transformative projects like OCVIBE and DisneylandForward, Visit Anaheim is shaping the future of tourism and positioning Anaheim as the world's ultimate playground. To learn more about Visit Anaheim, visit: www.visitanaheim.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

