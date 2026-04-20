Promperú Integrates Mindtrip's AI Technology Into Peru.Travel to Enhance Trip Planning

International travelers can now discover and plan their journeys more intuitively as they make travel decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced its integration into PROMPERÚ's official tourism website, peru.travel, streamlining how travelers explore, compare, and plan trips across the country, celebrated for its culture and history. By combining PROMPERÚ's rich content with Mindtrip's intelligent planning capabilities, visitors can instantly transform inspiration into personalized itineraries and confidently decide how to experience Peru.

Mindtrip today announced its integration into PROMPERÚ's official tourism website, streamlining how travelers explore, compare, and plan trips across the country, celebrated for its culture and history. By combining PROMPERÚ's rich content with Mindtrip's intelligent planning capabilities, visitors can instantly transform inspiration into personalized itineraries and confidently decide how to experience Peru. With just a few inputs, travelers can design once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from trekking to Machupicchu, to exploring the historic streets of Cusco, or discovering the landscapes of the Sacred Valley. The platform also opens the door to Peru's full range of experiences, from the world-renowned culinary scene in Lima to the biodiversity of the Amazon Rainforest, the mystery of the Nasca Lines, and the tranquility of Lake Titicaca.

"Through the integration of our technology into PROMPERÚs official tourism website, we're transforming how travelers plan, using AI to turn individual preferences into seamless, personalized journeys," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "From iconic experiences like Machupicchu to hidden gems across the country, Mindtrip delivers dynamic itineraries with rich visuals, smart routing, and thoughtfully sequenced moments, so every trip feels effortless, immersive, and truly unforgettable."

With just a few inputs, travelers can design once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from trekking to Machupicchu, to exploring the historic streets of Cusco, or discovering the landscapes of the Sacred Valley. The platform also opens the door to Peru's full range of experiences, from the world-renowned culinary scene in Lima to the biodiversity of the Amazon Rainforest, the mystery of the Nasca Lines, and the tranquility of Lake Titicaca.

Beyond marquee destinations, Mindtrip enhances discovery, surfacing boutique luxury hotels, lesser-known archaeological sites, local markets, and immersive cultural and culinary experiences. The result is a more intuitive, inspiring way to explore Peru, where every itinerary is tailored, and every journey feels distinctly personal.

In addition to the integration of Mindtrip's technology into PROMPERÚ's platform, Mindtrip for Business collaborates with a wide range of destinations, including national tourism organizations such as Brand USA, The Bahamas and Visit Costa Rica; U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico; state tourism offices including Visit California, Travel Wyoming and Travel Nevada; regional DMOs such as The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey; and city destinations including Visit Orlando, Visit Anaheim, New Orleans & Company and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

To learn more, visit mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy, and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.



About PROMPERÚ:

PROMPERÚ is the government agency in charge of the development and implementation of global strategies to position Peru via the promotion of its image, tourist destinations, added value exports and investments.

Media Contact:

Rachel Rogers

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310-770-4917

SOURCE Mindtrip