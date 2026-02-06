Maine Propane Customers Left in the Cold as Major Suppliers Struggle with Delivery Backlogs

DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter temperatures plunge across New England, Townsend has noticed that Maine residents are facing an alarming reality: many major propane suppliers are failing to deliver fuel to customers when they need it most. Extended delivery delays, inaccessible call centers, and broken promises have left families resorting to heating alternatives to stay warm.

"What we are finding this year is that most of the major propane companies are having difficulty getting to their customers, and their customers are having difficulty reaching them on the phone," said Lowell Richard, Director of Propane and Oil Distribution at Townsend. "Our efficiencies are well above industry standards, and we do everything we can to make sure our customers are getting their product delivered on time."

Widespread Delivery Failures Leave Maine Families At Risk

Recent reports from across Maine paint a troubled picture of the propane industry. Customers on automatic delivery schedules are waiting weeks for promised deliveries that never arrive. Phone lines at major suppliers ring unanswered, leaving desperate homeowners scrambling to find help. Some families have reported that their propane tanks have dropped to critical levels of 10% or less, putting them at risk of losing heat, hot water, and the ability to cook.

The situation has become so severe that Maine Governor Janet Mills declared a state of energy emergency in January, temporarily suspending federal hours-of-service regulations for fuel delivery drivers to address widespread delivery backlogs.

The Difference Between Branches and Roots

National propane companies have increasingly consolidated operations and moved to centralized call centers. Family-owned businesses, such as Townsend , maintain a commitment to local, accessible service. They recognize that service matters just as much as the fuel in customers' tanks.

For customers experiencing delays with their current provider, switching to a more reliable supplier may be the safest option. However, propane customers should be aware that propane tanks are typically owned by the fuel companies, and switching supplies may require tank replacement.

Townsend's Commitment to New England

Founded in 1931, Townsend is a family-owned and operated company serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. With over 95 years of experience, Townsend provides comprehensive HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and fuel delivery services to residential and commercial customers throughout New England.

Townsend's technicians are committed to delivering professional, reliable service backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The company operates under the core values of integrity, legacy, commitment, and excellence, while maintaining 24/7 availability for emergency services to care for its neighbors.

