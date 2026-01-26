Maine schools participate in National School Choice Week

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Maine and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Pine Tree State, more than 90 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Learning choices for Maine kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Maine at: schoolchoiceweek.com/maine

"Maine's long-standing town tuitioning program, combined with its public school choice and public charter school options, showcases the variety of educational choices for families in the state," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week