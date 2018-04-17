MAINGEAR adds deadmau5 as an advisor and investor as they open up an equity crowdfunding round

Grammy nominated producer, musician, composer, and life-long gamer, deadmau5, joins MAINGEAR as an advisor and takes a stake of the soaring PC gaming market by investing. "I first found MAINGEAR when looking for a high end PC for my studio, and started as a customer first. I became a huge fan," said deadmau5. "Since then MAINGEAR has powered all of my projects including, my recently released "where's the drop?". As a gamer at heart I'm a big believer that the future of PC gaming and eSports has amazing potential for growth. It was obvious to pick MAINGEAR as my first investment in the space and with MAINGEAR's crowd raise you can invest as well."

As an advisor, deadmau5 hopes to direct the future of PC gaming with MAINGEAR by advising on future products and projects. "It doesn't get more authentic than working with deadmau5" said Wallace Santos, CEO and Founder. "He's an amazing artist, hardcore gamer, MAINGEAR customer, and is one of the most technically driven people I have ever met."

With over 15 years of experience crafting the industry's most award-winning gaming PCs and growing a passionate community, MAINGEAR has established itself as a leader in the industry and is now opening up an opportunity for its community to invest. "I had the opportunity to engage with a few different VCs and the experience wasn't always the best. While VC investment can be a great thing, it only makes sense if you find the right fit," said Wallace Santos. "I didn't want to bring on an investor that would suck the soul out of our business. After this experience we decided to ditch the traditional VC route altogether and instead offer equity to our community."

